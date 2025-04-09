The truly pocketable GPD Pocket 3 mini-laptop enjoys a CPU boost
Those who are all about minimalism – but fancy a dedicated laptop nevertheless – have another reason to party, as the popular GPD Pocket 3 mini laptop gets an important enhancement.
Now, you have the base model with yet another spec bump: an Intel Core i3-1125G4 CPU.
Although Intel's Core i3-1125G4 is an older processor as well (launched in 2021 and now discontinued), it still offers significant improvements over the Pentium Gold 7505.
The Pentium Gold 7505 is a 15-watt chip with 2 cores and 4 threads, capable of reaching speeds up to 3.5 GHz and supporting PCIe 3.0. In contrast, the Core i3 model is a more powerful 28-watt processor with 4 cores and 8 threads, supports speeds up to 3.7 GHz, and is compatible with the faster PCIe 4.0 interface.
Both chips feature integrated Intel UHD graphics running at 1.25 GHz with 48 execution units, so GPU performance should be roughly the same. GPD notes that single-core performance is also similar, but highlights a 40% improvement in multi-core performance with the Core i3 chip.
If you want it with the new chip, it'll cost you $698 through Indiegogo.
Launched back in 2021, the Pocket 3 was a hit on the Indiegogo platform and the project raised almost $300,000, while the initial campaign goal was set at under $30,000.
The GPD Pocket 3 is what you'd call a mini-laptop: there's an 8-inch FHD+ touchscreen display, which is comparable with many of today's foldable smartphones.
The Pocket 3 features a screen that can rotate and fold flat over the keyboard, so it can function as both a compact laptop and a tablet – neat! It also includes a modular port system, giving you the option to replace the standard USB-A port with other modules, such as an RS-232 serial port or a KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) module, depending on your needs.
This means if you need a specific connection – like the RS-232 port often used for industrial or legacy equipment, or a KVM module for managing multiple computers with a single set of peripherals – you can swap it in place of the default USB-A port. This adds flexibility, especially for IT professionals or users with specialized setups.
At its start, the GPD Pocket 3 was sold with either the Intel Core i7-1195G7 or the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processors – you had to choose. Last year, the company upgraded the processor to a Pentium Gold 7505 chip.
Now, you have the base model with yet another spec bump: an Intel Core i3-1125G4 CPU.
Although Intel's Core i3-1125G4 is an older processor as well (launched in 2021 and now discontinued), it still offers significant improvements over the Pentium Gold 7505.
The Pentium Gold 7505 is a 15-watt chip with 2 cores and 4 threads, capable of reaching speeds up to 3.5 GHz and supporting PCIe 3.0. In contrast, the Core i3 model is a more powerful 28-watt processor with 4 cores and 8 threads, supports speeds up to 3.7 GHz, and is compatible with the faster PCIe 4.0 interface.
Both chips feature integrated Intel UHD graphics running at 1.25 GHz with 48 execution units, so GPU performance should be roughly the same. GPD notes that single-core performance is also similar, but highlights a 40% improvement in multi-core performance with the Core i3 chip.
Beyond the processor, the updated entry-level Pocket 3 now includes a PCIe 4.0 Gen 4 x4 SSD, which enables faster data read and write speeds. Additionally, one of its USB Type-A ports has been upgraded to support 10 Gbps transfer speeds, offering faster peripheral connectivity.
If you want it with the new chip, it'll cost you $698 through Indiegogo.
