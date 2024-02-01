Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google's Super Bowl ad will focus on a Pixel 8 series accessibility feature

Google
Google super bowl ad
Just in case you have been living under a rock — or just don't follow what's going on in American sports — next Sunday, February 11th, is the Super Bowl LVIII. Famous for being that event where sports and non-sports fanatics can gather to eat copious amounts of food and enjoy some entertainment — be it in the form of a football game or the halftime show — there is one other feature that the Super Bowl is known for: its ads.

For this televised event, companies invest in and compete for that celebrated spot of the best Super Bowl commercial. It's not just a regular commercial, it's a Super Bowl commercial, and therefore it must be special.

Google will be no exception this year, already dropping a sneak peek look at the behind the scenes making of its next Super Bowl ad, which will promote the Guided Frame feature available on Pixel phones. This feature, originally launched with the Pixel 7 series, aids users with limited vision to take well-composed pictures.

Video Thumbnail

As seen in the video shared above, the story follows a blind man as he uses Guided Frame to capture moments with his girlfriend. The ad is narrated by the film's Director, Adam Morse, who also happens to be blind.

In the commercial that takes place behind the scenes, Morse outlines the methods that he utilizes to create the illusion of blindness for the audience, including the spreading of petroleum jelly on the camera lens to more accurately represent how he sees the world. Guiding us through the challenges of navigating this world when dealing with his disability, the filmmaker speaks to trying to "blaze a trail for other blind artists to feel optimistic and ambitious about what they can achieve."

Google is clearly wanting to demonstrate the positive impact that technology, particularly with its Google Pixel devices, has had on those within the wide spectrum of disability. This Super Bowl ad aims to do just that, by touching our hearts with a beautiful story. You will be able to watch the full ad during the Super Bowl next weekend or on YouTube once it hits the platform.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless