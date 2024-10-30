Google's Phone app gets spooky with Halloween Audio Emoji

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Just in time for Halloween, Google has introduced a fun, seasonal twist to its Phone app with the addition of seasonal Audio Emoji. Pixel users can now add a spooky touch to their calls with the new Pumpkin emoji, which replaces the Party Popper until Halloween. This festive emoji unleashes a series of sounds, including spooky laughter, eerie lightning cracks, and a black cat's meow, all accompanied by visual effects on the call screen.

This playful feature, initially introduced with the Pixel 8a in May and later expanded to all Google phones, adds a unique dimension to phone calls. Audio Emoji uses sound effects triggered by familiar emoji buttons during a call. These sounds allow users to express emotions and react to conversations in an entertaining way, adding personality and humor into everyday calls.  


How Audio Emoji works on Pixel phones

To send an Audio Emoji, both the caller and the receiver need to be using compatible Pixel phones with the Google Phone app. During a call, users can tap the emoji icon on the call screen to access a selection of Audio Emoji. Tapping on an emoji sends the corresponding sound effect to the other caller, enhancing the conversation with an added layer of expression.

In addition to the Halloween-themed Pumpkin, other Audio Emoji remain available, including Clapping Hands, Face with Tears of Joy, Crying Face, Pile of Poo, and Drum. Google hints at more seasonal Audio Emoji coming later this year, promising to keep calls interesting and entertaining.

For those who prefer a more traditional calling experience, the Audio Emoji feature can be easily disabled in the Phone app settings. This removes the Audio Emoji shortcuts from the calling screen, ensuring a clutter-free interface.

The Halloween Audio Emoji, available in version 150 of the Google Phone app, joins other festive additions like the "Halloween" screen effect in Google Messages and traditional Nest Doorbell sounds. These features offer Pixel users a delightful way to embrace the Halloween spirit and add a touch of whimsy to their digital interactions.

I find the Audio Emoji feature to be a clever and innovative use of technology. It adds a playful element to phone calls and enhances communication. I appreciate how Google continues to find new ways to improve the user experience.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless