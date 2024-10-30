Google's Phone app gets spooky with Halloween Audio Emoji

Mwahahaha



Bring some Halloween spirit to your calls with a new seasonal Audio Emoji, and keep an ear out for more festive sounds coming to your Pixel later this year! pic.twitter.com/zd8S07JjzX — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 29, 2024





How Audio Emoji works on Pixel phones

To send an Audio Emoji, both the caller and the receiver need to be using compatible Pixel phones with the Google Phone app. During a call, users can tap the emoji icon on the call screen to access a selection of Audio Emoji. Tapping on an emoji sends the corresponding sound effect to the other caller, enhancing the conversation with an added layer of expression.In addition to the Halloween-themed Pumpkin, other Audio Emoji remain available, including Clapping Hands, Face with Tears of Joy, Crying Face, Pile of Poo, and Drum. Google hints at more seasonal Audio Emoji coming later this year, promising to keep calls interesting and entertaining.For those who prefer a more traditional calling experience, the Audio Emoji feature can be easily disabled in the Phone app settings. This removes the Audio Emoji shortcuts from the calling screen, ensuring a clutter-free interface.The Halloween Audio Emoji, available in version 150 of the Google Phone app, joins other festive additions like the "Halloween" screen effect in Google Messages and traditional Nest Doorbell sounds. These features offer Pixel users a delightful way to embrace the Halloween spirit and add a touch of whimsy to their digital interactions.I find the Audio Emoji feature to be a clever and innovative use of technology. It adds a playful element to phone calls and enhances communication. I appreciate how Google continues to find new ways to improve the user experience.