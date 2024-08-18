Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google’s graveyard grows as Messages app removes YouTube picture-in-picture support

By
1comment
Google’s graveyard grows as Messages app removes YouTube picture-in-picture support
Google is notorious for abandoning projects, big or small. There’s an entire site dedicated to chronicling everything Google has sent the way of the dodo. And now it seems a useful feature — YouTube picture-in-picture — is being removed from Google Messages, and I have no clue why.

Introduced back in 2022, the concept was quite simple: let users watch a YouTube video within the Messages app. It was similar to how shared YouTube links work in WhatsApp, where the app shows the thumbnail and plays the video in a popup player. This removes the friction of having to open the YouTube app every time your friend sends you a clip.

In a recent APK teardown of the latest beta, it was found that all the code to make that feature work had been removed from Google Messages. I tried it myself with a public release version of the app, and though I can still see thumbnails, tapping the link opens the YouTube app.


Yes, my friend took this opportunity to rickroll me. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Google’s graveyard grows as Messages app removes YouTube picture-in-picture support
Yes, my friend took this opportunity to rickroll me. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Of course, this doesn’t mean it is confirmed that this feature is going away. Beta versions of apps can sometimes include features, or lack thereof, that may change in the final version. But if picture-in-picture is already not working in a public version of Messages, it’s unlikely it will come back.

I have no idea why Google would remove a quality of life feature like this one. Perhaps YouTube is about to undergo some changes that will make picture-in-picture impossible. Or, maybe this will somehow become another YouTube Premium feature. Regardless of the reason, Google’s graveyard is growing day by day.

Google Glass was another project abandoned by Google years ago that I still haven’t gotten over. But now that the tech giant is going all in on AI with its flagship model Gemini, I’m hoping that the teased AI-powered AR smart glasses become a reality.

As someone who keeps his fingers crossed for the XR (Extended Reality) industry’s success, I’m hopeful for a spiritual successor to Google Glass.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

No more messy screenshots: Google's AI app is simply genius (but Apple might have a better idea)
No more messy screenshots: Google's AI app is simply genius (but Apple might have a better idea)
Samsung quietly launches the underwhelming Galaxy A06
Samsung quietly launches the underwhelming Galaxy A06
This is the biggest scam in the App Store today and Apple is doing nothing about it
This is the biggest scam in the App Store today and Apple is doing nothing about it
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Older Pixel models and a new one will receive four updated, useful AI-based accessibility features
Older Pixel models and a new one will receive four updated, useful AI-based accessibility features
New floating panel with glow animation for Google's Gemini on Android begins to roll out
New floating panel with glow animation for Google's Gemini on Android begins to roll out
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless