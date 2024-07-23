PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Meta and Google are going toe to toe for the smart glasses market

By
0comments
Meta and Google are going toe to toe for the smart glasses market
EssilorLuxottica, the company that made the Meta-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, is currently acting as the rope in a tug of war match between Meta and Google. Meta needs EssilorLuxottica to cooperate on the third iteration of Ray-Ban’s smart glasses. Google, on the other hand, has its own plans.

Meta is allegedly quite close to acquiring a 5 percent stake in EssilorLuxottica. This comes as no surprise: the Ray-Ban smart glasses have been a much greater success than initially anticipated. So much so, in fact, that Meta restructured its XR division to focus more on wearables. Not to mention the fact that Meta is heavily invested in making AI-powered AR smart glasses a reality.

But Google has grand dreams of a Google Glass 2, it seems. The Project Astra showcase at Google I/O this year showed off a pair of AI-powered smart glasses as well. And apparently, the tech giant has also approached EssilorLuxottica to design smart glasses that use Gemini. Gemini, of course, is Google’s flagship AI model.


Video Thumbnail
Who knew smart glasses without a display would become so popular? | Video credit — Meta

All of this puts EssilorLuxottica in quite a favorable position, in my opinion. But it also means that the average VR enthusiast will probably have more excellent devices to look forward to in the near future.

The Ray-Ban smart glasses, now that they’re powered by Meta AI, can do a lot even without a display. For example, translating menus in foreign languages or identifying landmarks when you’re on vacation. Just imagine how much more useful, and cool, they will be with a display.

And if Meta’s claims about the AR glasses it’s working on are true, those glasses will leave people in awe. I, for one, cannot wait to judge whether they belong in our list of the best AR glasses.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Deal for “high-performance” batteries signed for mystery Mixed Reality leader
Deal for “high-performance” batteries signed for mystery Mixed Reality leader
Third party convinces Google to make abandoned VR app open-source in revival project
Third party convinces Google to make abandoned VR app open-source in revival project
Quest 3 loses its most popular streaming app as it gets better browsing and multitasking
Quest 3 loses its most popular streaming app as it gets better browsing and multitasking
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Patent suggests controversial Vision Pro feature coming to Meta Quest
Patent suggests controversial Vision Pro feature coming to Meta Quest
Meta Quest July sale offers dozens of VR experiences at a discount
Meta Quest July sale offers dozens of VR experiences at a discount
Quest 3 loses its most popular streaming app as it gets better browsing and multitasking
Quest 3 loses its most popular streaming app as it gets better browsing and multitasking
Surf giant waves, ride hot air balloons and more in new Apple Vision Pro immersive films
Surf giant waves, ride hot air balloons and more in new Apple Vision Pro immersive films
Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless