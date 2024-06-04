Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's Gemini might expand app control with upcoming Spotify extension

By
Google's Gemini might expand app control with upcoming Spotify extension
Google is going all in with its Gemini project, aiming to up its game against ChatGPT. The tech giant is pushing hard to blend its AI chatbot with various apps and services people are using through what it calls Gemini extensions.

Just recently, Google unveiled the YouTube Music extension, letting users ask Gemini to find, play, and control tunes straight from YouTube Music. There's a good chance Google will soon expand this feature to other music streaming apps as well.

Spotify could soon get its own Gemini extension


A deep dive into Google app version 15.22.29.29.arm64 by tech media outlet Android Authority and code expert Assemble Debug has uncovered that Google is working on a Spotify extension for Gemini.

Similar to how the YouTube Music extension works, the Spotify one should let Gemini connect with the Swedish music streaming app. This means you will be able to use Gemini to manage music playback on Spotify and play your favorite playlists or artists. Gemini should also be able to help you find a song by its lyrics or hunt down tracks similar to your favorites.

The Spotify Gemini extension isn't live yet, but once it's ready and Google gives it the thumbs up after some beta testing, it should roll out widely. However, once it's live, you might need to manually enable it by:

  1. On your phone or tablet, head over to gemini.google.com.
  2. At the top, hit Menu, then tap on Settings, and finally extensions.
  3. Locate the extension you're looking for and toggle it off or on.
  4. Just follow any prompts that pop up on your screen.

Extensions give Google Gemini access to data from different Google apps and services, making its AI results even more spot-on for you. For example, with the Google Workspace extension, Gemini can give you answers based on your own content. And with the Google Maps extension, Gemini gives you location-based info.
Tsveta Ermenkova
