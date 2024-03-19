Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Upcoming event
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Mar 20, Wed, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
We are hours away from Amazon's huge spring sale, check out what to expect and some excellent early deals.

Google's "At a Glance" widget no longer tied to the Assistant in latest update

Android Apps Google
Google's "At a Glance" widget no longer tied to the Assistant in latest update
Android users may have noticed a subtle change to a familiar home screen feature. The "At a Glance" widget, a staple on Android devices, is no longer explicitly tied to Google Assistant. This shift signals a potential rethinking of Google Assistant's role in the Android experience.

The "At a Glance" widget has long been a helpful tool, conveniently displaying essential information like the current weather, upcoming calendar events, reminders, and more. On Google Pixel devices, it is actually a permanent fixture (for now). On other Android devices, it is usually found within the list of Android widgets under the Google category and is aptly named "Assistant at a Glance," clearly showcasing its connection to Google Assistant.

In October of last year, the widget received a redesign, giving it a more modern and material look. However, as noticed by 9to5Google, the most recent beta version of the Google app (v.15.11.42.28.x) quietly removed the word "assistant" from the widget's title and settings descriptions.

"At a Glance" widget description before and after the Google app update

This change leaves room for speculation and suggests a deliberate move to distance the "At a Glance" functionality from the Google Assistant branding. It is unclear at this time what the reasoning behind this decision may be. However, we suspect it has something to do with the launch of the Gemini app on Android, which was rumored to be an eventual replacement for Google Assistant.

As it stands right now, the Gemini app on Android devices does not offer the same functionality as the Google Assistant does. It is still lacking basic features such as creating or changing a timer or alarm, reading web pages out loud, or even something as simple as recognizing a song that's playing.

Regardless of Google's long-term plans, the change ultimately makes the widget's name more streamlined and descriptive. I hope this also signifies major improvements to come to the Gemini app in the future in order to make it a true replacement for the tried-and-true Assistant.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Led by the response to its latest flagship series, Xiaomi reports strong smartphone sales during Q4
Led by the response to its latest flagship series, Xiaomi reports strong smartphone sales during Q4
A light-hearted look at my "favorite" Apple design fails (Vision Pro is in here too)
A light-hearted look at my "favorite" Apple design fails (Vision Pro is in here too)
Apple watches from the sidelines, as Honor and Samsung lead 2024's display revolution
Apple watches from the sidelines, as Honor and Samsung lead 2024's display revolution
Motorola just dropped a bunch of Edge 50 Pro promos confirming many key features
Motorola just dropped a bunch of Edge 50 Pro promos confirming many key features
One iPhone 17 major upgrade might be a scratch-resistant display
One iPhone 17 major upgrade might be a scratch-resistant display
Google Calendar to replace appointment slots with appointment schedules for Workspace users
Google Calendar to replace appointment slots with appointment schedules for Workspace users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless