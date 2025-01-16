Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Google integrates Gemini into Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, but increases prices

Google announced this week important changes for Workspace Business and Enterprise plans. Recognizing the importance of AI for its business, Google decided to stop gating access to Gemini by replacing the expensive add-on available for Workspace Business and Enterprise users with a much lower fixed price that’s been integrated into the plan itself.

Up until now, users had to pay an additional $20+ per user/month for the full Gemini experience and other Workspace apps. This add-on has now been removed, and the Gemini experience is now available by default to Workspace Business and Enterprise subscribers, but the plans now cost a bit more.

For example, instead of paying $12 per user/month for a Workspace Business Standard plan without Gemini, customers will now be paying $14 per user/month and get the full Gemini experience too. This seems like an extremely good deal considering that in order to get Gemini Workspace Business Standard plan subscribers had to pay $32 per user/month.

According to Google, these changes are available for new customers starting today. For existing customers, monthly subscription pricing will change starting March 17, or at a renewal date with an Annual/Fixed-term plan, whichever is later.

The Mountain View company also announced that “very small business customers are not subject to pricing changes at this time.” Even so, they will still get the full Gemini experience at the same time.

Video Thumbnail

Google integrates Gemini into Workspace Business and Enterprise plans | Video credit: Google

It’s important to mention that while the price increase will take effect in March, Workspace Business customers should get access to Gemini features starting today, at least according to Google.

To summarize, Workspace Business (Standard and Plus) and Enterprise users will get Gemini in Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Vids and Chat. All users will be upgraded to Gemini Advanced with 1.5 Pro and they will have access to the ability to create custom Gems. NotebookLM Plus will also be available to all subscribers.

These changes only impact Workspace Business and Enterprise plan; Workspace Individual, Education, Google Workspace for Nonprofit and consumer accounts won’t be affected by these changes.

Those who previously purchased a Gemini for Workspace add-on will continue to have access to the add-on’s features, but they will no longer be charged for the add-on subscription after January 31, 2025.
