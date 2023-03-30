Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google will soon warn you in search when a heatwave is imminent

Google
1
Google will soon warn you in search when a heatwave is imminent
Ah, Google. It does a lot more than just present results nowadays, huh? And we’re not talking about the company manufacturing some of the best Android phones on the market, but rather referring to search pages themselves.

It’s a memorable experience for everyone when they’ve witnessed their first Google easter egg, like the infamous zerg rush. But we’ve passed the era of simple hidden gems and now the search pages of the engine can display direct results, quotes, all sorts of converters and even a fully functioning calculator!

In its strive for non-stop improvement, Google is prepping to show further detailed reports, curated based on the user’s location. And the next feature on the list is meant to issue warnings related to excessive heat, so that you know to stay indoors to be safe.


The info will be provided by the Global Heat Health Information Network or GHHIN for short. The aim of the quick-to-access information will be to prevent as many of the numerous effects from hot weather. In order to boost the success rate of the feature, Google will be displaying tips on how to stay cool too.

For the sake of staying informed, information related to the potential dangers of warm weather will be displayed too. This upcoming update may be inspired by the record-breaking searches related to heatwaves in 2022, as shared by Google.

It is not clear when this update will become available, nor if it will be a worldwide rollout, but is expected to drop just in time for Summer. This is yet another welcomed addition to Google’s ever-growing repertoire of features, which will hopefully help many people out.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless