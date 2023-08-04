Google's new ads target iOS users worried about switching to Android: "It's all good here" (VIDEOS)

Google is making a strong bid to get iPhone users to dump iOS for Android. The centerpiece of this campaign is a series of five ads that were made to get iPhone users to take that big jump to Android. When it comes to the iOS vs. Android debate, it is a personal matter. Apple has made iOS more "Androidy," to coin a word, adding widgets and other lock screen and home screen customization.











The main point of the five videos is that switching from iOS to Android is easy to do. The first ad runs 30 seconds and shows a bunch of worried iPhone users and we can hear their concerns and worries about leaving iOS for Android. It appears that these potential Android buyers are looking at the Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As we get to the end of this ad, the voice-over announcer says, "Because, whatever phone you switch to, It's all good with Google on Android." This ad is made to be shown on television.





The next few four ads are all 15 seconds, perfect for YouTube. One video is titled "Privacy & Security" and we see a young mother who looks extremely harried. On a table in front of her is a Pixel 7 Pro and an iPhone 14 that she is jumping to Android from. The announcer says, "Worried that your phone won't be protected if you switch to Android?" Apparently transferring her apps from her iPhone to her new, she sees the results of a Play Protect scan that says 'No harmful apps found.' The mother relaxes and the announcer turns the mike back on to say "It's all good with proactive protection." And we see the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Fold underneath a banner that says "Switch and Do More."





The next ad is called "Emoji Reactions" and it gets to the point quickly as the off-screen announcer asks, "Worried that texting won't be as fun if you switch to Android?" The Android user, who is moving from iPhone to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, receives a text that includes a couple of emoji. She can relax. Besides, Google Messages' Rich Communication Services (RCS) offers the same things for Android users that iMessage does for iOS users: end-to-end encryption, higher-quality images and videos, read receipts, typing indicators, and more.















"Transfer Photos" is the next 15-second clip. "Worried you'll lose your pix if you switch to Android?" This is directed at a young father who is feeding his young child while transferring his photos to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. "It's all good with easy data transfer," the announcer says as the dad browses through the pictures that he just transferred over to his new Android handset. This time, the "Switch and Do More" banner appears above the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.





The last of these quickies is titled "Device Compatibility." and once again we are met with a question. "Worried that your devices won't connect if you switch to Android?" We see a woman with the Pixel Fold connect to the Google Nest Mini speaker in her home. We hear music come from the speaker as those attending the party let out a little cheer. "It's all good with easy pairing," Google says before the "Switch and Do More" banner surfaces above the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Fold.













"Android phones connect to your favorite speakers, headphones, smart home devices, and more. And they're easy to pair. It’s all good with easy ways to connect. It's all good with Google on Android," says the listing for the video on YouTube.



