Google Wallet now brings even more notifications to your lock screen
Google Wallet is getting new features and improvements all the time, which is quite surprising for an app that was initially designed as a simple digital wallet. Over the years, Wallet has become so much more than just a digital wallet, as Google thoroughly added dozens of new functionalities that allow users to manage not just their payments cards, but also pass tickets, keys, and even IDs.
The most recent Google Wallet update adds new features that are especially important for commuters. Starting today, Google’s Wallet digital wallet app will show in real-time the status of your train ride.
You’ll be notified directly on your phone’s lock screen whether your train will be arriving on time or if it’s delayed. In order for these notifications to happen, users will first have to add their train tickets to the Google Wallet app.
The bad news is this is not available for all railroad companies and, more importantly, only live in two countries: India and Canada. For the time being, Google Wallet users in these countries will be able to add their train tickets in the app if they’re from Indian Railways or Via Rail.
As 9to5google points out, the Wallet app will show users the estimated departure time and it will send “Your train is delayed” notifications to your phone’s lock screen if needed.
But wait, there’s more! Although this isn’t related to your commuting, Google Wallet is now allowing users to add Loyalty and Gift Card passes directly from the wallet.google.com homepage just like the mobile app.
Google also revealed that “users with manually added loyalty passes to Wallet are now able to upgrade their passes to Wallet API integrated passes,” all thanks to the Loyalty Program Enrollment.
Last but not least, Google Wallet fans should be keeping their eyes on more announcements related to the digital wallet app next month during I/O 2025, which is set to take place between May 21-22. In fact, it’s not just Google Wallet that will receive some love from the Mountain View company, but Google Pay too.
