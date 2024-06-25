Google Wallet adds 29 more banks to its growing list
Google Wallet brings the ease of a digital wallet to millions, letting users store and use bank cards, tickets, passes, car keys, and IDs with a tap. Now, the tech giant has broadened its support to include additional banks.
To attract a broader audience, Google Wallet continues to expand its support base, adding new banks each month. This year alone, over 170 banks have been included. Continuing this trend, Google has now added 29 new banks to its supported list.
If your bank is on Google's list of supported banks, you have a couple of options for adding your card. One way is to do it directly from your bank's website or app. However, I find it easier to add it through the Google Wallet app. Here is how:
With tech giants like Google expanding support for digital IDs and driver's licenses in digital wallet apps across more states, in the future, physical plastic cards could become a rarity. Of course, let’s hope that by the time that eventually happens, smartphone batteries will last much longer. Otherwise, ending up wallet-less and phone-less in a tough spot wouldn't be ideal, would it?
Google Wallet continues to add new banks to its list
Keep in mind that support for the newly added banks may not be available right away, possibly due to gradual integration from the banks or a phased rollout by Google. For a complete list of supported banks, you can visit the Google Wallet Help page.
- Launch the Google Wallet app.
- Tap the + Add to Wallet button at the bottom right.
- Select Payment Card.
- Enter your card details manually or use your phone camera to scan the card.
- Tap Save.
- Agree to the terms and conditions, and you are all set!
Video credit – Google
Digital wallets offer incredible convenience by enabling quick payments for purchases, whether online or in-store. Personally, I rely on Apple Wallet, which serves a similar function to Google Wallet but for iOS users. It has become a daily essential for me and I have practically forgotten the hassle of carrying around a bulky physical wallet.
