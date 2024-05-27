Google brings voice typing and automatic captions to Safari and Edge browsers
Google allows users to edit documents in Docs, edit speaker notes in Slides by using their voice, as well as turn on automatic captions while presenting in Slides, but these features are only available on Google Chrome.
Over the weekend, the search giant announced that it has decided to expand availability of these features to more browsers like Safari and Edge. This an important step toward more inclusive and accessible user interactions within Docs and Slides for more users.
Keep in mind that these features are only available on desktop for the time being. Also, admins will be able to control which web browsers are supported in their domain.
It will take up to two weeks for the new features to be available to all users in the Rapid Release domains. On the other hand, the rollout for Scheduled Release domains won’t start until June 11, and it will take up to 3 days to finish.
If you’re using Safar or Edge, you’ll now be able to turn on voice typing or captions. Once that’s done, the web browser will control the speech-to-text service, determine how speech is processed, and then send text data to Google Docs and Google Slides.
Voice typing and automatic captions in Safari and Edge is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
