Google updates Nest Learning Thermostat and adds manual brightness controls

Google is rolling out a significant update to the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th generation) aimed at enhancing the user experience, particularly in terms of display visibility. The update addresses a recent user complaint about the thermostat's automatic brightness adjustment , which many felt was often too dim, making it challenging to read in certain lighting conditions.With the new update, Google states the thermostat's auto-brightness feature will now intelligently adapt to varying light levels, ensuring the display is always easy to read. In addition to the improved automatic adjustment, users will also gain the ability to manually control the screen's brightness. This empowers users to set the brightness level precisely to their liking, regardless of ambient light conditions.





Accessing the new manual brightness setting is simple. Users can navigate to the thermostat's Settings menu, select Device Settings, and then choose Display Brightness. Here, they can toggle between Auto and Manual mode. In Manual mode, users can adjust the brightness to their desired level.





Google Nest Thermostat's new manual brightness control feature. | Images credit — Google





This update reflects Google's willingness to listen to their user base's feedback on newly launched products and to continue improving upon them. By addressing concerns about the display's readability and introducing manual brightness control, Google is making the Nest Learning Thermostat even more user-friendly and accessible. The automatic rollout to all 4th generation devices ensures that all users will benefit from these enhancements in the coming weeks.



I have to say, it's good to see that Google delivered on its promise to deliver a fix as fast as they did. I am excited to see companies like Google respond to user feedback and actively refine their products. For those that made the investment on a fourth generation Nest Learning Thermostat, I'm sure this will turn out to be a welcomed addition to a new product that is meant to make life easier.





The rollout of the fix is currently underway and Google says that once everyone has it, it will push out a notification through the Google Home app's Message Center advising everyone to try out the new feature.



