Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) users complain display is too dim, Google promises fix

Google
A lineup of four Nest Learning Thermostats in different colors
Google's brand-new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) has been gathering some attention, but not all of it is positive. Early buyers are reporting that the display is too dim, making it hard to read, especially in low-light conditions.

The complaints are piling up on Amazon, with several negative reviews specifically mentioning the dim display. It seems the culprit is the thermostat's auto-brightness feature, which adjusts the display brightness based on the ambient light in the room. While this is a convenient feature, it's clearly not working as intended, as users are finding it too dim even in well-lit rooms.

The problem is compounded by the fact that, unlike previous Nest thermostats, there's no manual brightness control on the 4th gen model. Everything is handled automatically, leaving users with no way to adjust the display to their liking.


Thankfully, Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. The company has confirmed that it's adding a brightness setting to the Nest app, which will allow users to manually adjust the display brightness. While there's no specific timeline for the update, Google says it's coming soon.

In the meantime, users will have to deal with the dim display. It's frustrating, especially for a device that's supposed to be easy to use, but at least Google is addressing the issue — which is a good sign.

That said, the dim display isn't the only complaint users have about the new Nest Thermostat. Some are also unhappy with the new Dynamic Farsight feature, which is designed to show useful information like the time, weather, and temperature in a large, easy-to-read format. However, some users find that it makes it difficult to see if the system is running at a glance.

Despite these issues, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) seems to be a powerful and feature-packed smart thermostat. At a glance, it offers a sleek design, intuitive controls, and a range of smart features that can help you save energy and stay comfortable. I have been eyeing one to add to my smart home setup, but considering there are still some issues that remain to be worked out, I may just wait a bit longer to make the investment.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

