Google Translate to get a new Sticky Translation mode which saves your last used mode
Google has been found to be working on a new Sticky Translation mode for Google Translate. The new mode will let the app remember your last-used translation mode and thus save you a few taps every time you launch the app.
Sticky Translation Mode appears to be an option to remember your last-used translation mode. Basically, if you use Google Lens translation functionality and then close the app, you'll see Google Lens mode when you open the app again if you have this feature enabled.
The Sticky Translation feature would reportedly be accessible from the settings menu. You can also disable it if you'd like the app to keep its current behavior.
This is a great addition to the already very capable Google Translate app. It may be a small tweak that saves you a few seconds, but in this day and age, we have way too much to do and what seems like little time to do it. Such small but important improvements to our daily lives may elevate our experience with tech. I really like such things, and I do like to use Google Translate very often, so I'm quite pleased with this feature in the works.
Right now, Google Translate offers several different translation modes. For those of you who want to always use one specific mode, Google is cooking up something nice to save you a few taps each time.
Android Authority was able to analyze the latest version of the Google Translate app for Android, version 8.22.46.698958551.3-release, and found that Google is working on something called "Sticky Translation mode". Interestingly enough, this isn't a new translation mode.
This also applies to the conversation mode and also to the text input mode.
Right now, the feature is still in development, so it's not available to the public just yet. It is unclear when Google will officially release it, but we do hope it's sooner rather than later.
