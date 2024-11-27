Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Translate to get a new Sticky Translation mode which saves your last used mode

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Translate UI showing a translation ongoing.
Google has been found to be working on a new Sticky Translation mode for Google Translate. The new mode will let the app remember your last-used translation mode and thus save you a few taps every time you launch the app.

Right now, Google Translate offers several different translation modes. For those of you who want to always use one specific mode, Google is cooking up something nice to save you a few taps each time.

Android Authority was able to analyze the latest version of the Google Translate app for Android, version 8.22.46.698958551.3-release, and found that Google is working on something called "Sticky Translation mode". Interestingly enough, this isn't a new translation mode.

Sticky Translation Mode appears to be an option to remember your last-used translation mode. Basically, if you use Google Lens translation functionality and then close the app, you'll see Google Lens mode when you open the app again if you have this feature enabled.

This also applies to the conversation mode and also to the text input mode.

The Sticky Translation feature would reportedly be accessible from the settings menu. You can also disable it if you'd like the app to keep its current behavior.

This is a great addition to the already very capable Google Translate app. It may be a small tweak that saves you a few seconds, but in this day and age, we have way too much to do and what seems like little time to do it. Such small but important improvements to our daily lives may elevate our experience with tech. I really like such things, and I do like to use Google Translate very often, so I'm quite pleased with this feature in the works.

Right now, the feature is still in development, so it's not available to the public just yet. It is unclear when Google will officially release it, but we do hope it's sooner rather than later.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless