Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps Google

Google to shut one of its lesser known apps this quarter

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 10, 2021, 2:01 PM
Google to shut one of its lesser known apps this quarter
Google is planning on closing an app that many of you probably never used and perhaps didn't know that it existed. Originally launched in the states early in October, 2019, the Google Shopping app was like having a personal shopper on your phone. Just about every thing you need can be looked up with listings from multiple retailers allowing you to compare pricing. And the app alerts you when an item that you've been searching for goes on sale.

Code recently found on the latest version of the app by XDA tipped them off about the impending move. What XDA found were strings of code that had a prefix containing the word "sunset" and one of the strings told Shopping users to "Shop on the web." Yesterday Google confirmed to 9to5Google that the Shopping app was being 86'd although no condos are being built in its place.


Google Shopping will remain available until sometime in June and we should note that both the Android and iOS versions of the app will have the power cut. Google feels like the app is redundant since the features it offers are available from the shopping tab on other apps. A Google spokesman said, "Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love."

For example, let's say that you want to find the best price on Coca-Cola. Opening the Google Search app and searching for the drink will bring up some results. But if you look at the top of the screen, you'll find a "Shopping" tab that you can tap to compare prices. You can also go to shopping.google.com after the app closes, if the mood strikes you.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser
Popular stories
Nokia's biggest phone launch introduces 6 new phones, built to last

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Sony could once again beat Apple to the punch with these upgraded AirPods Pro rivals

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless