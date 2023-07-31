Google to celebrate its 25th birthday with 25% off in Japan
We’re not saying you’re old if you remember a time without Google, but a solid 25 years have passed since the inception of the world's most popular website. To mark this milestone, Google is offering 25% discounts, but so far in just one selected store.
Though its birthday is often celebrated by Google on September 27, Google was spawned on September 4, 1998 – that’s when the company filed for incorporation. International Google Stores have the habit of celebrating the occasion in September with various price cuts, but the US Google Store usually does not take part in those (via 9to5Google). The Black Friday madhouse is too close in the calendar to mark both occasions.
This year, price festivities begin earlier than usual – on August 8. There’s just two weeks to take advantage of them, as the sale ends on August 22. Google Store Japan is offering selected products at 25% off, and here’s what products the anniversary campaign includes:
What’s more, clients who purchase one of the listed Pixel smartphones from the Google Store Japan are to receive a store credit (5,000 yen, or ≈$35) for future purchases, and a store credit (13,000 yen, or ≈$90) for purchases of Google Pixel Tablets. Trade-ins of eligible smartphones are accepted for a refund of up to 50,000 yen (approx. $350)
If you’re not looking to make a purchase, starting August 8, there will be a Google 25th anniversary smartphone wallpaper available for free download.
So far, Google has announced the 25% birthday offers only for the Google Store in Japan. The 25th birthday is an important milestone (especially for a company), so maybe other international stores will offer something tempting in the next few weeks.
Japan for the win
- Pixel 7 & 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Buds A-Series
- Pixel Buds Pro
- Pixel Watch Bluetooth/Wi-Fi & 4G LTE
- Nest Hub 2nd Gen
- Chromecast with Google TV HD & 4L
- Nest Wifi routers and points
- Nest Cam (wired)
- Nest Cam (battery)
Google Pixel buyers will enjoy a complimentary limited edition tote bag that’s showered with Google-style doodles and scribbles, with a big ‘25’ and ‘1998’ in the center. Google Store Japan notes that the tote bag is big enough to fit a 16-inch laptop, but the stock is not unlimited, so only first buyers are guaranteed to get the gift.
