 Google to add small improvement to Nearby Share feature - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Android Google

Google to add small improvement to Nearby Share feature

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
Google to add small improvement to Nearby Share feature
Nearby Share is Google's alternative to Apple's AirDrop and works almost like it by establishing a fast and easy way to share files between Android devices. Although Nearby Share is probably not as frequently used as Apple's sharing feature, Google hasn't abandoned it, and soon it could receive another improvement.

As tech pundit Mishaal Rahman noticed, Nearby Share may soon enable devices signed in to the same Google account to share files between themselves without the need to manually approve the operation. In other words, you will be able to send your photos and videos between your Android phone, tablet, and Chromebook with ease, without the redundant step of Nearby Share making you confirm the file transaction.


The idea behind approving a file transaction is to protect yourself from a possible malicious attack. However, even when transferring data from your own devices, you must also confirm the transaction, which is both unnecessary and tedious.

The Device Visibility screen is also, apparently, being reworked to mirror this change. Now, you can choose to have your Android phone visible to Everyone, Contacts only, or Your Devices only — the latter one being a new addition. You can still force an invisible mode by toggling a new button that turns Nearby Share off.

Mishaal Rahman said that the feature hasn't been rolled out yet, but it is in the latest version of Google Play Services. This may mean that Google could soon announce the latest improvement to Nearby Share, probably at the upcoming developer conference — Google I/O —, which will start on May 11.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Back to square one: No built-in S Pen tipped for 'thinner' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Back to square one: No built-in S Pen tipped for 'thinner' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung to apply its stackable EV battery technology to Galaxy phones and increase capacity
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Samsung to apply its stackable EV battery technology to Galaxy phones and increase capacity
Instead of the iPad becoming more like a MacBook, it’s the opposite! An iPad power user's thoughts
by Rado Minkov,  0
Instead of the iPad becoming more like a MacBook, it’s the opposite! An iPad power user's thoughts
Bang & Olufsen unveils its most versatile and comfortable AirPods rival yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bang & Olufsen unveils its most versatile and comfortable AirPods rival yet
Spice up your Easter with these Google Chat easter egg commands
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Spice up your Easter with these Google Chat easter egg commands
Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time
$100 OFF
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless