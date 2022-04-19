Google to add small improvement to Nearby Share feature

Google to add small improvement to Nearby Share feature1
Nearby Share's "self-share" mode will let you quickly share files to other devices signed into the same Google account without needing to approve the share.— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 19, 2022
This hasn't rolled out yet from what I can see, but it's present in the latest version of Google Play Services. pic.twitter.com/wdtxoiE2oz
The Device Visibility screen is also, apparently, being reworked to mirror this change. Now, you can choose to have your Android phone visible to Everyone, Contacts only, or Your Devices only — the latter one being a new addition. You can still force an invisible mode by toggling a new button that turns Nearby Share off.
Mishaal Rahman said that the feature hasn't been rolled out yet, but it is in the latest version of Google Play Services. This may mean that Google could soon announce the latest improvement to Nearby Share, probably at the upcoming developer conference — Google I/O —, which will start on May 11.
