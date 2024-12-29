Google tests new Gemini-style animation for AI overviews loading page

Demo of the UI change for AI overviews | Images and video credit — r/Gaiden206





This latest update with the Gemini-style animation might indicate Google's plans to integrate Gemini 2.0 into AI Overviews. Google had previously mentioned limited testing of Gemini 2.0 in AI Overviews, suggesting that the company is actively working on enhancing its AI capabilities. Gemini 2.0 promises even more advanced language processing and understanding, potentially leading to more accurate and informative search summaries. Whether this new animation becomes a permanent feature remains to be seen, but it's a clear indication of Google's ongoing efforts to improve its AI offerings.

Personally, I find this update quite interesting. It seems like Google is constantly improving its AI offerings and finding ways to embed it into tools we already use to make the experience as seamless as possible. Since I don't see this new UI live for me yet, I'm curious to see how these changes will affect my own search experience in the future.