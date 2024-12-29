Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google tests new Gemini-style animation for AI overviews loading page

Google is testing a new animated loading page for AI Overviews, similar to Gemini's style. This replaces the old blue line animation with a fresh blue and green hue, matching Google Gemini's colors. The loading screen also includes phrases like "Working on this" and "Putting it all together," adding a more dynamic feel.

AI Overviews, launched earlier this year, aimed to completely overhaul the traditional Google Search experience. It provides concise summaries of search results, making it easier for users to grasp information quickly. Initially limited to a few countries, it's now widely available. However, this new animated loading page is currently in testing and not yet visible to all users.  

Google's AI journey kicked off in late 2022 with a renewed focus on incorporating AI into its products and services. This led to the creation of the Bard chatbot, later renamed Gemini, in early 2023. Gemini was designed to be a powerful language model capable of understanding and generating human-like text. AI Overviews followed, offering an alternative search method with AI-generated summaries of search results. Though initially buggy, Google quickly addressed the problems, enhancing the overall user experience. 

Demo of the UI change for AI overviews | Images and video credit — r/Gaiden206

This latest update with the Gemini-style animation might indicate Google's plans to integrate Gemini 2.0 into AI Overviews. Google had previously mentioned limited testing of Gemini 2.0 in AI Overviews, suggesting that the company is actively working on enhancing its AI capabilities. Gemini 2.0 promises even more advanced language processing and understanding, potentially leading to more accurate and informative search summaries. Whether this new animation becomes a permanent feature remains to be seen, but it's a clear indication of Google's ongoing efforts to improve its AI offerings.  

Personally, I find this update quite interesting. It seems like Google is constantly improving its AI offerings and finding ways to embed it into tools we already use to make the experience as seamless as possible. Since I don't see this new UI live for me yet, I'm curious to see how these changes will affect my own search experience in the future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

