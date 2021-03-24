"Memory" feature for Google Assistant is being tested
According to 9to5Google, some new features are being created by Google for the latter's Assistant virtual helper. While the original version of Assistant was designed to work with voice commands, eventually smart display styled visuals were included and now Google wants Assistant to take advantage of the smartphone's form factor to help improve the virtual assistant. Google is reportedly working on a feature for Assistant called "Memory."
Afterwards, everything is viewable in a new "Memory" feed that is found alongside Snapshot. There are special cards that surface when you save content from Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawing, Forms, Sites, and other uploaded Drive files.
As Google notes, "Memory is an easy, quick way to save and find everything in one place." Saved in reverse chronological order, Google will display cards with "older memories" and memories from "today." Swiping inward from either bottom corner will open Assistant. And thanks to a shortcut, Memory is always just a tap away.