Google introduces new short-form video app Tangi
Many of you have heard of Pinterest and might even have installed the app on their Android or iOS device. Some consider it to be a virtual bulletin board that shares project ideas, recipes, and more. Users pin images that they want to save and clicking on the image links back to the original source. There is some interaction among subscribers who can publicly or privately exchange messages back and forth with each other and users can "like" things posted by a subscriber on his/her board. If you're still like many and are confused as to what Pinterest is all about, the listing in the Google Play Store and App Store sums it up nicely. "Looking for inspiration? Whether you’re designing a home or searching for travel ideas, good ideas start on Pinterest."
Unlike Pinterest, Tangi uses short-form videos to bring out creative ideas. Google says that it has been working with creators who already produce these kinds of videos. To understand exactly what this app does, Google says that "Whether you love crafting, cooking, cosmetics or clothing, Tangi has 60-second videos to help you try something new—and a place to share it back too. You can also share a re-creation of things you tried out with Tangi's "Try It" feature, which helps build a community between creators and their fans." According to Google, one of its most recreated videos shows how to make guacamole in the avocado shell.
Tangi is available now from the Apple App Store and the website. Google didn't mention anything about a version of the app for Android although we would imagine that one will be available eventually.
