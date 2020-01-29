Google introduces new short-form video app Tangi





Today, Google introduced Tangi . Created by the company's Area 120 in-house incubator lab for experimental projects, Google says, "Tangi is a social video sharing app to learn new things every day and you can try them yourself too. Take your artistic, DIY, cooking, and styling skills to the next level in under 60 seconds. Use "Try It" to share your take of the projects back to the community. Snackable creativity to craft, cook, create!" And just like Pinterest talks about its app providing inspiration ("Looking for inspiration? Whether you’re designing a home or searching for travel ideas, good ideas start on Pinterest"), Google says that Tangi provides a dose of creative inspiration.





Unlike Pinterest, Tangi uses short-form videos to bring out creative ideas. Google says that it has been working with creators who already produce these kinds of videos. To understand exactly what this app does, Google says that "Whether you love crafting, cooking, cosmetics or clothing, Tangi has 60-second videos to help you try something new—and a place to share it back too. You can also share a re-creation of things you tried out with Tangi's "Try It" feature, which helps build a community between creators and their fans." According to Google, one of its most recreated videos shows how to make guacamole in the avocado shell.







