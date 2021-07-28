Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
iOS Android Google

Google details 'Switch to Android' iOS app for easier iPhone app and message transfer

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Google details 'Switch to Android' iOS app for easier iPhone app and message transfer
Apple has exactly three apps for Android, one of which is called Move to iOS - yeah, for switchers. This must have annoyed Google to no end, as it is apparently working on its own "Switch to Android" app for iOS.

That's right, those crafty app installer parsers from 9to5Google have managed to spot mentions of the upcoming Switch to Android app in Google's latest Data Restore Tool update. 

It will seemingly work as any self-respecting phone switch app does by creating a local wireless network between the two devices - an iPhone and Android phone in that case - and executing a fast transfer of contacts, messages, media, apps and settings between the two for easier transition.

How to transfer iPhone contacts, apps and messages with the Switch to Android app


Here's how Google says the Switch to Android from iPhone would work:

  1. Get the Switch to Android app from the App Store.
  2. Go to your Wi-Fi settings.
  3. Connect to network ^1 and enter password ^2.
  4. To transfer apps, SMS messages, and contacts, enter your iTunes backup password.
  5. To transfer apps, iCloud contacts, device contacts, and iMessage messages, you’ll need to remove device management on your iPhone.

Google goes as far as warning that "your iPhone is managed by your organization and has encrypted content" when explaining the access level it needs to transfer iOS apps and iMessages, so it is genuinely expecting this to be a one-stop-shop tool for switching from an iPhone to a Galaxy, for instance.

Needless to say, some of the transferred apps will most likely just be placeholder icons, as most of these tools result in, so you'll still need to enter your login credentials and/or payment details if it's not a free app upon initial launch. 

Thus, "Switch to Android" will still take much more time than upgrading to an iPhone but at least Google will be trying to make things easier for those who are eyeing a new Android phone coming from the iOS universe. 

We'll see how it all pans out, as Apple's walled garden has built a very good fortress around its indispensable apps like iMessage so it would be curious to see how the smart guys over at Google have addressed that.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless