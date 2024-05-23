Google starts rolling out password sharing for family members in Password Manager

Password-sharing in Google Password Manager is rolling out



In its May 2024 Google Play Services update (v24.20), Google unveiled the inclusion of password-sharing within Google Password Manager. Just a heads up, though: you can only share your passwords with folks in your family group, not just anyone with a Google account.









Google had previously given a couple of examples of how this password-sharing feature could come in handy. The tech giant mentioned managing daycare through a single account or a child giving their parents access to school assignments. However, the feature can also be useful for sharing access to streaming services, for instance.



With the latest Google Play Services update, Google also introduces new functionality to App Activity, enabling parents to keep tabs on children's app usage across various time limit settings.



By default, Google System services automatically update your device, but if you want to check if the May 2024 Play system update is already on your phone, follow these steps:



Head to Settings Choose Security & Privacy Select System & Updates Tap Google Play System Update.



After that, open Google Password Manager and check if you receive a prompt about family sharing. Just a heads up, it appears that Google is rolling out this feature in phases, so don't be surprised if it doesn't show up immediately after installing the latest Play system update.