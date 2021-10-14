Google Stadia brings Direct Touch to iPhones and iPads

Google Stadia brings Direct Touch to iPhones and iPads0
This time around, Google is adding a cool little feature to iPhones and iPads, and it has been available for Android users for the past few months - Direct Touch.
What is Stadia Direct Touch?
Direct Touch is a new way to interact with Stadia Games - instead of using Stadia’s touch gamepad overlay, Direct Touch allows players to use touch commands directly on their phone’s display.
With Direct Touch player can swipe, pinch, tap, etc. on every area of the screen, which gives much more freedom and frees up screen estate.
Direct Touch controls
Direct Touch controls vary from game to game, and in order to check which games support the feature, look for "Touch" support under the input options on its details page in the Stadia store.
You can test the new control scheme in Humankind:
Tap - tap with one finger to select
Hold - hold with one finger to preview
Two-finger tap - tap with two fingers to cancel
Three-finger tap - tap with three fingers to toggle pause menu
Drag - drag with one finger to move
Stadia has been officially available on iOS devices since January after Apple finally decided to offer support for the game streaming service. Prior to this iOS users needed to employ third-party browsers and workarounds to play Stadia games on their iPads and iPhones.
How to add the Stadia web app shortcut to your home screen
- On your iPhone or iPad, launch the Safari app.
- Navigate to stadia.com and sign into your Stadia account.
- A prompt will appear letting you know you can play in your browser. Select Got it.
- The Stadia home screen will appear in Safari.
- In Safari, select the Share icon .
- On an iPhone, this icon appears at the bottom of your phone's screen.
- On an iPad, this icon appears at the top right of your tablet's screen.
- A share menu will appear. Select the "Add to Home Screen" option. It will appear next to a plus icon .
- Return to your device's home screen and tap the Stadia web app icon . This web icon has a different design than the Stadia app available from the App Store.
How to play Stadia games on any phone
- You’ll need an account and at least one game to try this.
- Open the Stadia app on your phone and check if there’s a Play button under the game you want to play.
- If not, go to Settings, and select Experiments.
- On the next screen just toggle “Play on this device” and you’re all set and ready to play.
List of compatible Stadia phones (October 2021)
- Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL, 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a
- Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, S9, S9+, S10, S10+, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, S6, S7, S7+, A, A7
- Samsung Note 8, 9, 10, 10+, 20, 20 Ultra
- OnePlus 5, 6, 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro
- OnePlus 5T, 6T, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G, 8T
- OnePlus Nord, N10 5G, N100
- Apple iPhone and iPad
- Asus ROG Phones
- Razer Phone, Razer Phone II
- LG V50 ThinQ, V50S ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, Wing