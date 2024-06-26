Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September

By
2comments
Google’s graveyard is getting bigger with each month. The search giant’s latest victim is Stack: PDF Scanner, a service that allows users to scan and manage documents.

This time around the reasoning behind the decision to kill the app makes perfect sense, so we don’t think Google is to blame (or is it?). According to the Mountain View company, the same functionality provided by Stack: PDF Scanner has been added to the Google Drive app.

If you’re one of the app’s users, Google is trying to make the transition to Drive much easier, so you’ll have access to a tool that allows you to export all your Stack documents to Google Drive.

Obviously, there’s no point in continuing to use Stack: PDF Scanner now that Google announced it will shut down the app in just a few months, so if you need to scan and organize important documents, start using Google Drive instead.

Export documents to Google Drive | Image credits - Google - Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Export documents to Google Drive | Image credits - Google


Here is how you can export your Stack documents to Google Drive:

  • Open Stack app
  • Tap Account / Settings / Export all documents to Drive
  • Confirm by tapping Export

It’s a very simple process that will make it so all your Stack documents will be transferred to the My Drive section of your Google Drive. You’ll recognize them easily since the app will create a green folder titled “Stack.”

Now, if you just want to export a single document from Stack, you’ll need to follow this simple process:

  • Open Stack app
  • Tap to open the document you want to export
  • Tap Share
  • Select the app to export to (Google Drive in this case)

Keep in mind that Stack: PDF Scanner will continue to work for a few more months. However, starting the week of September 23, 2024, support for this functionality will be removed, so make sure to have all your documents exported to Google Drive by then.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

