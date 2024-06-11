Google Drive introduces automatic digest emails so you stay on top of files and activity
Google Drive is a great place to store your files, and it's now getting a useful new feature that will make sure you're not missing anything important. Google has now announced a drive digest feature, an option that will send you emails about activity in the app.
Google Drive will be emailing you digests of activity on the app to help you stay on track. Unfortunately, it will email you only if you've been inactive on the service for seven days, and also if you have shared files that haven't been viewed yet. So you can't benefit from it to get weekly or daily digests if you're active on the app. The email will contain a small report that will show the unviewed files, and will also have a link that will allow you to "see more activity".
Image Source - Google
You can, of course, disable this feature if you happen to find it annoying. You can disable it from Google Drive's Settings. Tap on Notifications and then deselect the "Get summaries about recent files shared with you via Drive digest" option.
The feature has already started rolling out, but Google mentions it will be a slow roll-out, so don't be concerned if you haven't gotten it yet. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers.
