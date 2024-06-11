Google Drive introduces automatic digest emails so you stay on top of files and activity

Google Drive will be emailing you digests of activity on the app to help you stay on track. Unfortunately, it will email you only if you've been inactive on the service for seven days, and also if you have shared files that haven't been viewed yet. So you can't benefit from it to get weekly or daily digests if you're active on the app. The email will contain a small report that will show the unviewed files, and will also have a link that will allow you to "see more activity".









