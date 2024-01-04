Google simplifies "At a Glance" settings for Pixel users

Old Google Pixel "At a Glance" settings vs redesign | Image Credit: Android Police





Users now have the option to effortlessly enable or disable the At a Glance feature, as well as customize which elements they prefer to have displayed on their screens. Users also have the ability to customize their preferences for how At a Glance utilizes their Google account data, integrates with other services, and displays location-based content.







The rollout of the new simplified At a Glance settings ensures that Pixel users can now easily access the information they need without the hassle of searching for the right toggle. When you catch a glimpse of your Pixel screen and spot a well-timed package delivery alert, it's worth noting that it's not just a stroke of luck. Behind the scenes, a unified settings page is working its magic to make it happen.