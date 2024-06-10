Another Google app bites the dust in the US

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
Google’s library of defunct apps and services is getting bigger each year. The search giant revealed at the beginning of 2024 that it will shut down the GPay app in the United States.

That means that starting June 4, GPay is no longer available in the United States. If you’re trying login, you’ll be met with a message that informs you about the changes: “The Google Pay US app is no longer available. You can still tap to pay using the Google Wallet.”

The message is also meant to provide GPay users with an alternative in case they didn’t know already. Google Wallet is now the company’s main mobile payment app, at least until the company changes its mind and decides to discontinue the app and/or the payment system.

Beside GPay no longer working in the United States, Google also removed peer-to-peer payments. As per 9to5google’s report, users can still use the Google Pay website to view and transfer their balance to a bank account after June.

The changes made by Google this month will mostly affect those with multiple accounts who used GPay for its peer-to-peer functionality. The rest will probably don’t feel its absence that much since they can just switch to Google Wallet (if they didn’t already).
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

