Google Wallet updated with PayPal support on Wear OS
Google Wallet is now getting support for PayPal on Wear OS, the search giant revealed recently. The bad news is PayPal support on Wear OS has a very limited availability.
At the moment, Google confirmed that only users in the United States and Germany can make secure payments with PayPal on Google Wallet from their Wear OS smartwatches.
This will allow users to unlock the doors, dim the lights or change the temperature before they arrive home directly from their wrists.
In related news, Google announced that digital car keys are now available on select MINI models and will expand soon to select Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles. It will make it easier to lock, unlock and start a car by simply using a phone. On top of that, digital car keys can be shared if you want to borrow your car to a friend or family member.
Besides that, those who use smartwatches powered by Wear OS will be able to customize their wearable devices with the Google Home Favorites tile and complication (an extra feature or shortcut on a watch face) to view and control their smart home devices.
