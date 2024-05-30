Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Wallet updated with PayPal support on Wear OS
Google Wallet is now getting support for PayPal on Wear OS, the search giant revealed recently. The bad news is PayPal support on Wear OS has a very limited availability.

At the moment, Google confirmed that only users in the United States and Germany can make secure payments with PayPal on Google Wallet from their Wear OS smartwatches.

Besides that, those who use smartwatches powered by Wear OS will be able to customize their wearable devices with the Google Home Favorites tile and complication (an extra feature or shortcut on a watch face) to view and control their smart home devices.

This will allow users to unlock the doors, dim the lights or change the temperature before they arrive home directly from their wrists.

In related news, Google announced that digital car keys are now available on select MINI models and will expand soon to select Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles. It will make it easier to lock, unlock and start a car by simply using a phone. On top of that, digital car keys can be shared if you want to borrow your car to a friend or family member.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

