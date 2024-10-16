Google Shopping redesign adds more generative AI features, personalized feed, and a new logo

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google Shopping is getting some nice AI additions with a new update today. There's a site revamp and also a new logo for the service, while the Shopping Graph has been combined with Gemini models to get you to take advantage of new shopping experiences.

First off, the Google Shopping icon no longer has a price tag as a design element, and now has a colorful bag with a handle. The center of the bag is blank, with the cutout in the shape reminiscent of the Gemini sparkle (slightly rotated though).

The website also now features new visual elements such as background animation and new icons, but those don't appear on the main Search page.


If you search for a product, you'll be getting AI-generated briefs with the top things to consider for your search. You can access the page from google.com/shopping or by searching for a product and tapping the "Shopping" filter.

Generative AI will advise you on what to look for when you look for a specific product. For example, it can give you recommendations about water resistance, windproofing, and insulation if you are searching for a winter jacket in Seattle. You also get access to articles from the web to help you with your shopping decision.


Dynamic filters at the top will let you refine your search by size or availability.

The Google Shopping homepage now has a personalized feed of stuff you might be interested in. Videos for a Discover-like experience are also offered, and you get to help the algorithm pick better with thumbs-up or down buttons.

You also get the ability to revisit past searches.

But that's not all. In the top-right corner, you'll also have a "Deals" page that you can browse by categories. Of course, you're getting "Top deals for you" and "Latest deals". These options join the already-existing price comparison, insights, and tracking tools.


This AI-powered Google Shopping redesign has already started rolling out in the United States on desktop and mobile web.

I personally find this new shopping experience quite convenient. The growing instances of when generative AI will be useful are getting me curious about what the future of tech will hold. I quite like the idea of a personal advisor in the form of AI, especially since I don't always have the best ideas of what exact product to buy if I've never bought it before.
