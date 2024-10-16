Google Shopping redesign adds more generative AI features, personalized feed, and a new logo

The website also now features new visual elements such as background animation and new icons, but those don't appear on the main Search page.







If you search for a product, you'll be getting AI-generated briefs with the top things to consider for your search. You can access the page from google.com/shopping or by searching for a product and tapping the "Shopping" filter.



Generative AI will advise you on what to look for when you look for a specific product. For example, it can give you recommendations about water resistance, windproofing, and insulation if you are searching for a winter jacket in Seattle. You also get access to articles from the web to help you with your shopping decision.







But that's not all. In the top-right corner, you'll also have a "Deals" page that you can browse by categories. Of course, you're getting "Top deals for you" and "Latest deals". These options join the already-existing price comparison, insights, and tracking tools.





