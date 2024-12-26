Google Search's "Red Light, Green Light" Easter egg marks Squid Game's season 2 release

Image credit — Netflix









Squid Games' "Red Light, Green Light" game is now an Easter egg on Google Search. | Images credit — PhoneArena

This Easter egg is a fun way to pass the time before or after binging the new season that has dropped. Squid Game first premiered back in 2021, quickly becoming a global phenomenon and inspiring countless memes, artwork, games, etc. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season, which finally arrived on December 26th, 2024. This season picks up with the main character and winner of the first game, grappling with the trauma of what he experienced. No spoilers, but you should know that a third and final season is expected sometime in 2025.



Remember when searching for "Thanos" let you snap your fingers and make half the search results disappear? Or when searching for "Pac-Man" let you play the classic arcade game right on the search results page? These little surprises are a fun way for Google to engage users and acknowledge trending topics. They've been doing this for years, with Easter eggs for everything from movie releases and sporting events to holidays and anniversaries.

Personally, I think these Easter eggs are a nice touch. It shows that Google is paying attention to what's popular and is willing to have a little fun with it. I'm definitely going to try out the Squid Game Easter egg and see if I can survive "Red Light, Green Light."

Google Search is celebrating the release of Squid Game Season 2 with a fun new Easter egg. When you search for "squid game" on your computer or phone, you'll see the iconic invitation card from the show appear at the bottom of your screen. Tap it, and you'll be launched into a full-screen version of the "Red Light, Green Light" game. This interactive experience even includes the eerie soundtrack from the show, adding to the suspense.This simple mini-game lets you control six characters, just like in the show. You have to move them forward when the creepy robotic doll, Younghee, isn't looking and stop them when she turns around. If you get caught moving, your character is eliminated, but thankfully, Google's version is much less violent than the show.