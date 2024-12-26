Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google Search's "Red Light, Green Light" Easter egg marks Squid Game's season 2 release

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Image from the Squid Game Season 2 poster
Image credit — Netflix

Google Search is celebrating the release of Squid Game Season 2 with a fun new Easter egg. When you search for "squid game" on your computer or phone, you'll see the iconic invitation card from the show appear at the bottom of your screen. Tap it, and you'll be launched into a full-screen version of the "Red Light, Green Light" game. This interactive experience even includes the eerie soundtrack from the show, adding to the suspense.

This simple mini-game lets you control six characters, just like in the show. You have to move them forward when the creepy robotic doll, Younghee, isn't looking and stop them when she turns around. If you get caught moving, your character is eliminated, but thankfully, Google's version is much less violent than the show.

Squid Games' "Red Light, Green Light" game is now an Easter egg on Google Search. | Images credit — PhoneArena

This Easter egg is a fun way to pass the time before or after binging the new season that has dropped. Squid Game first premiered back in 2021, quickly becoming a global phenomenon and inspiring countless memes, artwork, games, etc. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season, which finally arrived on December 26th, 2024. This season picks up with the main character and winner of the first game, grappling with the trauma of what he experienced. No spoilers, but you should know that a third and final season is expected sometime in 2025.  

Remember when searching for "Thanos" let you snap your fingers and make half the search results disappear? Or when searching for "Pac-Man" let you play the classic arcade game right on the search results page? These little surprises are a fun way for Google to engage users and acknowledge trending topics. They've been doing this for years, with Easter eggs for everything from movie releases and sporting events to holidays and anniversaries.

Personally, I think these Easter eggs are a nice touch. It shows that Google is paying attention to what's popular and is willing to have a little fun with it. I'm definitely going to try out the Squid Game Easter egg and see if I can survive "Red Light, Green Light."
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled

Latest News

iOS more prone to attack than Android reveal analysts
iOS more prone to attack than Android reveal analysts
Some Nothing Phone devices get Google's Circle to Search with Android 15 update
Some Nothing Phone devices get Google's Circle to Search with Android 15 update
One UI 7 adds new setting to control HDR photo brightness on Galaxy phones
One UI 7 adds new setting to control HDR photo brightness on Galaxy phones
OnePlus Ace 5 debuts in China, previews features of the OnePlus 13R set for global launch
OnePlus Ace 5 debuts in China, previews features of the OnePlus 13R set for global launch
Bluesky gives its users the gift of a new Trending Topics feature
Bluesky gives its users the gift of a new Trending Topics feature
The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many
The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless