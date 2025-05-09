Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Search adds incredibly helpful tool that makes complex concepts easy to understand

Simplify the most complex concepts using Google's new AI feature for search.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apps Google
Google illustrates its new AI feature for search called Simplify.
You don't have to be scared of AI because AI can be your friend. This week, Google added a new feature to search called Simplify. What this feature does is use AI magic to make something complicated easier to understand. Unlike other AI features for search such as AI Overviews and AI Mode which often hallucinate, Simplify doesn't require the AI model to respond in a way that could lead to the dissemination of incorrect statements.

Consider Simplify to be a way to translate things that you find hard to understand into easier to grasp concepts. Simplify is available on the iOS version of the Google app. To use Simplify, highlight the text you want simplified from inside a website being viewed from the Google app. Once you've highlighted the passage you want explained, look for the Simplify icon, which consists of two arrows that form a circle around a capital letter "A" with the Gemini icon in the upper left of the circle.

You'll usually find the Simplfy icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap on it and the highlighted text will be, well, simply explained. This is actually a very useful tool for those who need help understanding a particular concept. If you do find that you now understand something that you thought you'd never would, you can thank Gemini, since Google is using its multimodal AI model for the feature.

Real life example shows how Simplify works to make Soccer&amp;#039;s offsides rule easier to understand.
Using Simplify to understand Soccer's offsides rule. | Image credit-PhoneArena

You might wonder what the difference is between Simplify and Summarize. Google says that the former uses Gemini "to make complicated text more digestible," without losing details. A summary will tell you the main points of a story, but it might not contain all of the information from the story. Research testing conducted by Google found that those using Simplify found it "significantly more helpful than the original complex text." Additionally, Simplify users say that they retained information better when using the feature.

As an example, we took one of the most complicated rules in sports and put it through Simplify. Of course, we are referring to soccer's "offsides" rule. Read the rule after it was put through Simplify, and perhaps you'll have a better understanding of how it works. If you're impressed with the feature, you can always use Simplify to get a better grasp of baseball's infield fly rule.

Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Latest News

Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless