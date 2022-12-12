Google and Samsung show off the power of Assistant on the Z Flip 4 at Times Square
There is something intimidating, but also admirable when two giants decide to join forces and work together. When it comes to the world of mobile tech, the most recent example of that is the mutually beneficial relationship that formed between Google and Samsung throughout the last two years. From working together to launch the new Wear OS, to promoting each others' products.
The short animated video starts with a dog trying to take a selfie with a phone that looks very similar to an iPhone, knocking it over in its attempt. That is when the famous rapper Ludacris pops up with a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with his first command to the Google Assistant being "Hey Google, play Stand Up by Ludacris," seemingly to promote YouTube Music. The next command in the line is "Hey Google, take a selfie," which Flip 4 is shown to do in its "Flex mode" while folded at a 90-degree angle.
When compared to the Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 is without a doubt the more sold and popular foldable phone that Samsung offers, which explains why the company has focused on that model in this huge promo. Google, on the other hand, is getting to promote its music streaming service, as well as one of the things it is known best for — the impressively smart Google Assistant. Truly a marvelous partnership between giants.
The latest show of the relationship between these two massive companies comes in the form of a new 3D anamorphic billboard situated in the heart of NYC, at Times Square (via 9to5Google). The ad that is being portrayed on the massive screen features Samsung's more affordable foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and one of Google's best AI achievements, the Google Assistant.
The short animated video starts with a dog trying to take a selfie with a phone that looks very similar to an iPhone, knocking it over in its attempt. That is when the famous rapper Ludacris pops up with a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with his first command to the Google Assistant being "Hey Google, play Stand Up by Ludacris," seemingly to promote YouTube Music. The next command in the line is "Hey Google, take a selfie," which Flip 4 is shown to do in its "Flex mode" while folded at a 90-degree angle.
After a few more animated sequences from CEKAI — the design studio behind this attention-grabbing ad — the curtains drop, with a tagline saying “The new way to selfie. Just like that,” with a link that leads to Samsung.com/GalaxyZFlip4.
When compared to the Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 is without a doubt the more sold and popular foldable phone that Samsung offers, which explains why the company has focused on that model in this huge promo. Google, on the other hand, is getting to promote its music streaming service, as well as one of the things it is known best for — the impressively smart Google Assistant. Truly a marvelous partnership between giants.
Things that are NOT allowed: