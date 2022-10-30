Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch

Sure, that makes sense. This way, those getting less than 24 hours from the battery on their Pixel Watch can chalk it up to how they use the device. In all seriousness, that's the way most mobile devices work. But wouldn't it be great to know the features that Google used to come up with the 24-hour battery life for the Pixel Watch? Well, that is exactly what Google did in updating the aforementioned support page.

240 notifications.

280 time checks.

A 5 min LTE phone call.

45 min LTE and GPS workout with downloaded YouTube music playback.

50 minutes of navigation (Google Maps) while connected to a phone via Bluetooth.

The watch configured with the default settings, including the Always-on display (AOD) set to off.





You can see that according to Google, you might need to disable the Always-on display (which is disabled by default) in order to get all-day battery life from your Pixel Watch. This doesn't mean that you automatically won't be able to make your watch last 24 hours with the AOD on, but it does make it harder to do.





Apple also has a website that explains how it came up with the All-day battery life for the Apple Watch. According to Apple, "All-day battery life is based on the following use:







90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth, over the course of 18 hours; Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) usage includes connection to iPhone via Bluetooth during the entire 18-hour test; Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) usage includes a total of 4 hours of LTE connection and 14 hours of connection to iPhone via Bluetooth over the course of 18 hours."





adds that the "Apple Watch Series 8 battery life in Low Power Mode is based on the following use: 180 time checks, 180 notifications, 90 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth, over the course of 36 hours." The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a 308mAh battery. Apple adds that the "Apple Watch Series 8 battery life in Low Power Mode is based on the following use: 180 time checks, 180 notifications, 90 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth, over the course of 36 hours." The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a 308mAh battery.

Google now writes that the Pixel Watch's 24-hour battery life is based on the following usage: