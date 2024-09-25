Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Google revamps "Hey Google" setting and announces Gemini rollout to all Pixel Buds

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Google Audio
An image of a woman holding a pair of Pixel buds and a Pixel smartphone
Google has recently sent out an email to Pixel Buds users, informing them of some changes to the assistant settings on their earbuds. The most prominent change is that the "Say Hey Google" setting is no longer separate for the Pixel Buds. Instead, it will be synced with the "Hey Google" setting on the connected Android phone, simplifying the hands-free control experience across devices. This update will affect both Gemini and Google Assistant, meaning you can use the same voice activation command regardless of your default assistant.

In addition to the "Hey Google" setting change, Google's latest AI assistant, Gemini, is set to arrive on Pixel Buds soon. It will seamlessly become available on the earbuds once you set it as your default assistant on your Android phone. However, the rollout will initially be restricted to countries and territories where Gemini is currently supported. Google also cautioned that some Pixel Buds features might work slightly differently with Gemini compared to the traditional Google Assistant.

Gemini will be coming soon to Pixel Buds and will be available if Gemini is set as your default digital assistant on your Android phone.
— Google Pixel Buds Team, September 25th 2024

For those eager to experience Gemini on their Pixel Buds, there's a small caveat. Your Android phone needs to be unlocked and connected to the earbuds the first time you want to use Gemini. After this initial setup, you can interact with Gemini and receive personalized responses even when your phone is locked. However, if you remove or disconnect the Pixel Buds, the personalized responses will stop working while your phone is locked. You can adjust this behavior using the "Only Require One Unlock" control in the Pixel Buds digital assistant settings.

It's worth noting that the "On headphones" setting under "Personal results" will not apply when using Gemini with the Pixel Buds. This setting only affects the Google Assistant, so if you switch back to it, the setting will function as usual.

Recommended Stories
In my opinion, the integration of the "Hey Google" setting across devices feels like a natural progression towards a more seamless and intuitive user experience. I appreciate Google's effort to streamline the process of interacting with its assistant. I think the arrival of Gemini on Pixel Buds is particularly exciting as it signals Google's commitment to bringing its most advanced AI to more devices. Furthermore, I'm eager to see how Gemini elevates the Pixel Buds experience, even on the older ones as opposed to only the shiny new ones.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless