Google revamps "Hey Google" setting and announces Gemini rollout to all Pixel Buds
Google has recently sent out an email to Pixel Buds users, informing them of some changes to the assistant settings on their earbuds. The most prominent change is that the "Say Hey Google" setting is no longer separate for the Pixel Buds. Instead, it will be synced with the "Hey Google" setting on the connected Android phone, simplifying the hands-free control experience across devices. This update will affect both Gemini and Google Assistant, meaning you can use the same voice activation command regardless of your default assistant.
In addition to the "Hey Google" setting change, Google's latest AI assistant, Gemini, is set to arrive on Pixel Buds soon. It will seamlessly become available on the earbuds once you set it as your default assistant on your Android phone. However, the rollout will initially be restricted to countries and territories where Gemini is currently supported. Google also cautioned that some Pixel Buds features might work slightly differently with Gemini compared to the traditional Google Assistant.
Gemini will be coming soon to Pixel Buds and will be available if Gemini is set as your default digital assistant on your Android phone.
— Google Pixel Buds Team, September 25th 2024
For those eager to experience Gemini on their Pixel Buds, there's a small caveat. Your Android phone needs to be unlocked and connected to the earbuds the first time you want to use Gemini. After this initial setup, you can interact with Gemini and receive personalized responses even when your phone is locked. However, if you remove or disconnect the Pixel Buds, the personalized responses will stop working while your phone is locked. You can adjust this behavior using the "Only Require One Unlock" control in the Pixel Buds digital assistant settings.
It's worth noting that the "On headphones" setting under "Personal results" will not apply when using Gemini with the Pixel Buds. This setting only affects the Google Assistant, so if you switch back to it, the setting will function as usual.
In my opinion, the integration of the "Hey Google" setting across devices feels like a natural progression towards a more seamless and intuitive user experience. I appreciate Google's effort to streamline the process of interacting with its assistant. I think the arrival of Gemini on Pixel Buds is particularly exciting as it signals Google's commitment to bringing its most advanced AI to more devices. Furthermore, I'm eager to see how Gemini elevates the Pixel Buds experience, even on the older ones as opposed to only the shiny new ones.
