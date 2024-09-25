Google revamps "Hey Google" setting and announces Gemini rollout to all Pixel Buds

Android phone

— Google Pixel Buds Team, September 25th 2024

Android phone

Recommended Stories

For those eager to experience Gemini on their Pixel Buds, there's a small caveat. Yourneeds to be unlocked and connected to the earbuds the first time you want to use Gemini. After this initial setup, you can interact with Gemini and receive personalized responses even when your phone is locked. However, if you remove or disconnect the Pixel Buds, the personalized responses will stop working while your phone is locked. You can adjust this behavior using the "Only Require One Unlock" control in the Pixel Buds digital assistant settings.It's worth noting that the "On headphones" setting under "Personal results" will not apply when using Gemini with the Pixel Buds. This setting only affects the Google Assistant, so if you switch back to it, the setting will function as usual.In my opinion, the integration of the "Hey Google" setting across devices feels like a natural progression towards a more seamless and intuitive user experience. I appreciate Google's effort to streamline the process of interacting with its assistant. I think the arrival of Gemini on Pixel Buds is particularly exciting as it signals Google's commitment to bringing its most advanced AI to more devices. Furthermore, I'm eager to see how Gemini elevates the Pixel Buds experience, even on the older ones as opposed to only the shiny new ones.