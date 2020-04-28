Android Google

Google unit that includes Pixel handsets had 22% revenue growth during Q1

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 28, 2020, 7:22 PM
Google unit that includes Pixel handsets had 22% revenue growth during Q1
Google parent Alphabet released its first-quarter earnings this afternoon and revenue rose 13% year-over-year to $41.2 billion. Net income rose 2.7% to $6.84 billion or $9.87 per share. Wall Street was expecting $10.35 a share. Google Search generated revenue of $24.5 billion for a gain of 11.6% while YouTube ad gross increased 33.5% to $4.04 billion. However, Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat noted that YouTube's ad revenue growth started dropping off as the quarter came to an end.

Talking about Google in general Porat stated, "Performance was strong during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March we experienced a significant slowdown in ad revenues." Later, the CFO said, "The decline in our Search and other ads revenue was abrupt in March, and although we’re seeing some early signs at this point that users are returning to more commercial behavior, it’s not clear how durable or monetizable that will be." While calling the current second quarter a "difficult one" for Google, she added that, "As we move beyond the crisis, and the global economy normalizes, this should be reflected in our advertising revenues. But it would be premature to comment on timing given all the variables here."

The "Other" segment, which includes the Google Play Store and hardware like the Pixel handsets, the Google Home smart speakers, and the Nest Hub smart displays, had revenue of $4.4 billion compared to $3.6 billion a year ago. That works out to a 22% annual increase. The amount of money Google had to pay to acquire traffic rose 9% to $7.45 billion. Advertising revenue, at $33.76 billion, saw a decline in growth from 2019's 16% to 10% for the first quarter.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said during the company's conference call that Search results got a boost from COVID-19 as people looked up information about the virus. The executive said that at its peak, demand for information on coronavirus via Search was four times greater than peak search activity during the Super Bowl.

Alphabet's shares (GOOG-Nasdaq) soared after the release of the report. The stock, which had declined 3.31% or $42.21 to $1,233.67 in regular trading, rose $93.93 or 7.61% after hours to $1,327.60.

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$594 Pixel 4 on
$500 Google Pixel 4 on
$450 Google Pixel 4 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
$599 Pixel 4 XL on
$600 Google Pixel 4 XL on
$550 Google Pixel 4 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless