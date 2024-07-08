Google reportedly to start Pixel production in India soon
Up Next:
Google has been preparing to start making Pixel devices in India. Now, a new report indicates that the Mountain View giant plans for the phones made in India to be exported to the EU and the US, and that production will begin soon.
Back towards the end of 2023, Google officially announced its plan to start producing some Pixel devices in India starting in 2024. This plan is yet to have started, but it's progressing. In May, reports indicated that Google has selected locations in India where Pixel phones can be made.
Full production is rumored to start in September, after Google announces the Pixel phones on August 13. The majority of the produced phones are expected to be exported to the EU and US, because, comparatively, Pixel sales in India aren't as big, although they are growing.
Back towards the end of 2023, Google officially announced its plan to start producing some Pixel devices in India starting in 2024. This plan is yet to have started, but it's progressing. In May, reports indicated that Google has selected locations in India where Pixel phones can be made.
And now, a Money Control report indicates that Google is preparing to begin trial production of Pixel devices in India. Google plans to start producing the 'lower-tier' Pixels in India (such as the Pixel 9) with the help of Dixon Technologies, which is an electronics manufacturer in India. The Pro-branded Pixel phones will be made through Foxconn in India.
Full production is rumored to start in September, after Google announces the Pixel phones on August 13. The majority of the produced phones are expected to be exported to the EU and US, because, comparatively, Pixel sales in India aren't as big, although they are growing.
In my opinion, it's always good to diversify production and have production facilities in multiple countries. That reduces the possibility of delays because a problem in one factory or country occurs. Also, it's giving more people options to work for a company such as Google.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: