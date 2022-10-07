Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google's useful Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16 have started rolling out

iOS Apps Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's useful Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16 have started rolling out
Last month, on the day that Apple released iOS 16, Google made an announcement of its own. The company said that it would soon introduce widgets for the new customizable iOS 16 Lock Screen that would allow iPhone users to quickly check their Gmail, navigate to a location using Google Maps, render a website on Chrome, look up information with Google Search, and more. According to TechCrunch, these widgets have started to arrive.

Google's Lock Screen widgets currently available for iOS 16 include Google Chrome, Google News, and Gmail. You can add widgets to your Lock Screen by long pressing on that screen, tapping the customize bar, and then tapping on any of the areas that you can customize. These areas are found inside a lozenge-shaped or rectangular outline. This would include the day and date, the time, and the area underneath the time. A popup screen titled "Add Widgets" will appear. Scroll down to see a list of available widgets.

If you already have widgets on the Lock Screen, they must be removed by tapping the circle with the minus (-) sign inside before you add a new one. So far, the Lock Screen widgets for Google Maps and Google Search have not been made available for iOS 16 despite what is sure to be heavy demand from iPhone users who would love to have them.

And it seems a bit odd that Google has yet to announce iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for Google Calendar as we would expect such a widget to be extremely useful to iPhone users checking their schedule, or adding/deleting events.

Grab the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max!

Get a free AT&T iPhone 14 Pro

Get a free iPhone 14 Pro on AT&T when trading in an eligible smartphone, on installments, and with a qualifying Unlimited plan (basically every unlimited plan other than the Unlimited Value Plus plan).
$999 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999
Buy at AT&T

Verizon's free iPhone 14 Pro deal includes 20% off cases and accessories

Verizon has a new and exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone plan bundle with the 14 Pro, and will give you $1000 towards its purchase for any iPhone 11 Pro and up, even with cracked screen damage. Get Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+) in one plan, with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to boot. Switchers get $200 extra in the form of a gift card.
$999 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$999
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile has the iPhone 14 Pro on the carrier

T-Mobile will let you grab a free iPhone 14 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or the equivalent Sprint plan.
$999 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999
Buy at T-Mobile

The iPhone 14 Pro is $720 off at Apple with a trade

Apple will trade you the iPhone 14 Pro price down with up to a $720 offer that puts the carrier trades in rosy perspective.
$720 off (72%) Trade-in
$279
$999
Buy at Apple

The Google Chrome Lock Screen widgets allow us to Search in Chrome using our favorite search engine, use Incognito Search to search or navigate in private, and search in Chrome using your Voice Search. One last Chrome widget will allow you to play the Chrome Dino Game from your Lock Screen. The Google News Lock Screen widget for iOS 16 will show you the top headlines. When you tap on the widget, you'll be taken to the story in the Google News app.

There are two Gmail widgets. One shows you the number of unread messages in your inbox and when tapped, takes you to the inbox of your Gmail app. The other Gmail widget gives you the number of unread missives in your Primary inbox, Social inbox, and Promotions inbox.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates to Google apps on your iPhone since some of them might be related to this new feature. To do this, open up the App Store and tap on your initials in the upper right corner. Scroll down and you'll see all of the apps that have an update pending on your iPhone. Tap "Update All" to, well, update all of them.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 series; new fingerprint sensor is included too
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 series; new fingerprint sensor is included too
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison

Popular stories

People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
First-gen AirPods Pro gets nifty new feature found on the second-gen model
First-gen AirPods Pro gets nifty new feature found on the second-gen model
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless