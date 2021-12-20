Google releases its Pegasus hack analysis, here’s how iPhone security was compromised

Google releases its Pegasus hack analysis, here’s how iPhone security was compromised0
The ForcedEntry exploit was made by the Israeli-based cyber arms firm NSO Group. NSO Group, known for its spyware, used ForcedEntry to exploit a vulnerability in Apple's iMessage platform and deploy its Pegasus spyware.
ForcedEntry uses a script made of logical commands written directly into the masked PDF file. This enables it to establish and run the whole attack while hiding within iMessage, making it even more difficult to find. The fact that ForcedEntry uses such technology makes it unique because many similar attacks need to use the so-called command-and-control server to give instructions to the implanted malware.
About the ForcedEntry attack, Citizen Lab senior researcher John Scott-Railton stated, "This is on par with serious nation-state capabilities. Project Zero's technical deep dive is significant not just because it explicates the details of how ForcedEntry works but because it reveals how impressive and dangerous privately developed malware can be. "
In September, the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab reported that the Israeli-based NSO Group uses its ForcedEntry exploit to hack and install its Pegasus spyware on the phones of selected users. Pegasus was used to read messages, track calls and locations, and collect sensitive information from apps. The spyware could also access the phone's camera and microphone. After the report, Apple released a series of patches to contain the ForcedEntry attack and fix the vulnerability in iMessage.