Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google redesigns Favorite contacts widget to look simpler but more info-rich

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Contact's logo on a phone's screen on white background.
Google Contacts has been undergoing some interesting design tweaks and updates recently. It recently updated the Individual variant with message and call notifications and shared location. Now, Google Contacts is rolling out a redesign of the Favorite Contacts widget.

The previous design showed large rectangular profile images. You could create a shortcut for up to 7 of your top-starred contacts to use in the widget.

Now, a new update switches to circular avatars with the person's first and last name listed below. Instead of a tiled layout, the widget now offers a simple and straightforward-looking grid layout. This new layout helps you have a lot of favorites in there. It may be less visually interesting, but it's more consistent and looks quite like the version that appears in the Highlights tab.

On top of that, the widget can note birthdays with a badged icon. Now, it's more glanceable and info-rich, so you can get more information from it more easily. The themed Dynamic Color background remains unchanged and the widget is still resizable.


The new design of the Google Contacts Favorite contacts widget is now rolling out. It is available as a server-side update and comes with version 4.45 of Google Contacts for Android.

Google Contacts has been getting some update love from Google recently. Just a couple of months ago, the app redesigned its scroll bar to no longer look blocky and outdated. The new scroll bar now matches the modern Material You look that the app sports.

All in all, although Google Contacts is a pretty basic app that doesn't need too much flashiness, it's still good when attention is paid to details, especially when it comes to design. The new look that the Favorite contacts widget sports may be simple, but it's more convenient especially if you want to fit more people in it, and overall looks more cohesive with the rest of the app.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday

Latest News

December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless