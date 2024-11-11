Google to make public Wi-Fi connections easier for Android users
Public Wi-Fi networks are a part of daily life, but logging into them can be a hassle. Soon, though, Android users might find it a little easier to access these networks thanks to a small but useful change in how Captive Portals – the login pages that pop up when you connect – work.
Currently, when you try to log into public Wi-Fi, you might be asked to enter personal details or even log in with a social media account. The problem? These Captive Portals don't have access to your autofill data, so you have to type everything out manually. This happens because these portals open in something called an Android System WebView, a basic tool for displaying web pages inside apps. It doesn't share your browsing history or autofill info like Google Chrome does.
The solution? According to a new report, Google is working on making Captive Portals open in Android Custom Tabs. Custom Tabs allow apps to open web pages using the default web browser, meaning they can access your saved passwords, payment info, and autofill data, making it much quicker and easier to log in. This change has already been partially implemented in Android's code, but it's not fully active yet.
You often need to log in with an email or social media account to use public Wi-Fi. | Image credit – Purple
In other Android-related news, Google’s working to make RAW photo support more accessible across third-party camera apps. And that’s not all – the launch date for Android 16 was hinted at recently, too.
