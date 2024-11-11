Google to make public Wi-Fi connections easier for Android users

So, once this update drops, connecting to, let's say, the airport Wi-Fi will be a lot less of a hassle. You won't have to waste time typing in all those details – especially the password, which, let's be honest, we don't always remember (I know I definitely don't remember all my passwords).However, keep in mind that while this update will make logging into public Wi-Fi faster, it doesn't really improve security. For example, fake Wi-Fi networks designed to steal your information (known as "evil twin" attacks) will still be a risk. But in general, this update should make accessing Wi-Fi a lot less annoying. Keep an eye out for it – it's likely coming soon to devices running Android 10 or later.