Google adds specific PlayStore categories for chromebooks and tablets
1
The PlayStore is the fuel of all Android phones. Want an app to track how much time your eggs will be perfectly boiled? There’s probably an app for that! And in case you are bored, you also have an extremely wide catalog of games, books and music to browse too. In short: this is the go-to place to make your smartphone more than just a phone.
So, supporting the PlayStore is a challenging task, but also one that Google is dedicated to. The PlayStore is becoming more streamlined and easier to navigate on other devices too, as 9to5Google outlines.
Android tablets have gotten their own list too. You’d think that filters aren’t as needed there, but while that sounds logical, it isn't quite the case. New categories such as “Stylus-friendly” were a much needed addition to the listings, as there isn’t really a different way of finding these apps through the PlayStore itself.
That being said, devs would need to start updating these new details in their descriptions, though, as right now the list seems rather incomplete.
A global update, which impacts all devices, has been rolled out too. It lets you see what’s the latest in one of your apps with a stylish and poppy new animation, which users can prompt through tapping on either of the “What’s new” or “About this app” buttons.
But the PlayStore does loads more in the background too. It started taking care of your security too, in order to ensure that even older Android devices get the most essential security patches asap. As such, the platform is available on more than just your phone. In fact, last September, Google added an “other devices” tab, containing all those categories.
So, supporting the PlayStore is a challenging task, but also one that Google is dedicated to. The PlayStore is becoming more streamlined and easier to navigate on other devices too, as 9to5Google outlines.
A few examples of the new categories, as showcased by 9to5Google.
Do you know how the PlayStore will list out the top apps in a category for your phone? Well, now it can do that for your chromebook too! ChromeOS isn’t exactly Android, but it can still run apps, though definitely not all of them. As such, this list is very appreciated, as it saves you the time you’d need to ensure that a given app works on your chromebook.
Android tablets have gotten their own list too. You’d think that filters aren’t as needed there, but while that sounds logical, it isn't quite the case. New categories such as “Stylus-friendly” were a much needed addition to the listings, as there isn’t really a different way of finding these apps through the PlayStore itself.
That being said, devs would need to start updating these new details in their descriptions, though, as right now the list seems rather incomplete.
A global update, which impacts all devices, has been rolled out too. It lets you see what’s the latest in one of your apps with a stylish and poppy new animation, which users can prompt through tapping on either of the “What’s new” or “About this app” buttons.
This is yet another great update to the PlayStore, which not only introduces new features, but features that will become even more valuable as time goes on. If Google keeps this up, then soon, finding your next favorite app might be easier than ever before.
Things that are NOT allowed: