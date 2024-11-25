Google Play Store working on warnings for potential low-quality apps
It seems Google is working on allowing the Play Store to show you a warning when you're looking into an app that could be of low quality. This warning will indicate if an app has been frequently uninstalled, has limited user data, or has few active users.
As many of you may know, there are millions of apps on the Google Play Store. So it makes sense that some of these apps aren't the best apps you can get and could not be worth the download. Now, the folks at Android Authority have dug into the code of the Play Store to find that the Play Store may be warning you about such apps.
Warnings could be the following:
These warnings may be shown on the app's details page and they won't be popping up as warnings before you download it, at least judging by the initial hints. In theory, this conservative approach makes sense, as these criteria don't necessarily mean an app will be of low quality (especially the last two criteria).
But to me, it seems the majority of low-quality apps will meet some of these criteria. In my opinion, these warning messages in Google Play may be super useful, especially for people who are not particularly tech-savvy and tend to download random apps. Also, it's good for you to know whether or not the app you're interested in has a good record.
As many of you may know, there are millions of apps on the Google Play Store. So it makes sense that some of these apps aren't the best apps you can get and could not be worth the download. Now, the folks at Android Authority have dug into the code of the Play Store to find that the Play Store may be warning you about such apps.
The hints about the new feature were discovered in the Play Store app version 43.7.19-31. It seems Google is working on warning messages for apps that could be low quality.
Warnings could be the following:
- This app is frequently uninstalled compared to similar apps on Play
- Play has limited user data about this app
- This app has few active users compared to others on Play
These warnings may be shown on the app's details page and they won't be popping up as warnings before you download it, at least judging by the initial hints. In theory, this conservative approach makes sense, as these criteria don't necessarily mean an app will be of low quality (especially the last two criteria).
Also, some good apps may be downloaded for use for a specific purpose and then uninstalled as well.
But to me, it seems the majority of low-quality apps will meet some of these criteria. In my opinion, these warning messages in Google Play may be super useful, especially for people who are not particularly tech-savvy and tend to download random apps. Also, it's good for you to know whether or not the app you're interested in has a good record.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: