Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Play Store working on warnings for potential low-quality apps

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Play Store app on a phone screen next to Facebook and Galaxy Store apps.
It seems Google is working on allowing the Play Store to show you a warning when you're looking into an app that could be of low quality. This warning will indicate if an app has been frequently uninstalled, has limited user data, or has few active users.

As many of you may know, there are millions of apps on the Google Play Store. So it makes sense that some of these apps aren't the best apps you can get and could not be worth the download. Now, the folks at Android Authority have dug into the code of the Play Store to find that the Play Store may be warning you about such apps.

The hints about the new feature were discovered in the Play Store app version 43.7.19-31. It seems Google is working on warning messages for apps that could be low quality.

Warnings could be the following:
  • This app is frequently uninstalled compared to similar apps on Play
  • Play has limited user data about this app
  • This app has few active users compared to others on Play

These warnings may be shown on the app's details page and they won't be popping up as warnings before you download it, at least judging by the initial hints. In theory, this conservative approach makes sense, as these criteria don't necessarily mean an app will be of low quality (especially the last two criteria).

Also, some good apps may be downloaded for use for a specific purpose and then uninstalled as well.  

But to me, it seems the majority of low-quality apps will meet some of these criteria. In my opinion, these warning messages in Google Play may be super useful, especially for people who are not particularly tech-savvy and tend to download random apps. Also, it's good for you to know whether or not the app you're interested in has a good record.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless