Android Software updates Apps Google

Update to the Google Play Store adds Dark mode to the account switcher

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 28, 2020, 9:34 PM
Update to the Google Play Store adds Dark mode to the account switcher
If you have more than one Google account, you know that it is usually a snap to change between your accounts. And thanks to a new update Google has turned the UI of the Play Store account switcher to Material Design which includes Dark Mode. The latter inverts the usual dark text on a white background to white text on a white background. This prevents users from straining their eyes and the eyes of innocent bystanders in a dark room or at night.

To swap Google accounts while using the Google Play Store, open the app and tap on your avatar at the right of the search bar; you'll see all of the Google accounts that are signed into your phone. Simply choose the one that you want to use. Note that the account switcher menu on other apps like Google Maps and Google Home allow users to access the app's settings; perhaps this is something that Google can address with the next update to the Play Store.


According to 9to5Google, the Google Play Material Theme account switcher was first tested late last year by Google in one of their infamous A/B tests and has appeared in versions 19.3 and 19.4 of Google's Android app storefront. You can also enable the UI change if you have version 19.3 or 19.4 of the app. Simply go to the Google Play Store's App Info page by tapping Settings > Apps & notifications > App info > Google Play Store. Tap on "Storage & cache," and "Clear storage." Open the app and then close it again from the Recents/Multitasking menu. Follow all this and the new Google Play Material Theme account switcher will be found on your Android phone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all its glory
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all its glory
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless