Google Play Store tests "Collections" widget hub for app discovery

Google Play Store tests "Collections" widget hub for app discovery
Image credit — PhoneArena

Google is testing a new widget hub called "Collections" that will be integrated into the Play Store to help users discover new apps. This feature, previously known as "Cubes," has been in development for some time and seems to be nearing release.

The latest Google Play Store beta version (41.6.26) gives us a sneak peek into what Collections might look like. By long-pressing the Play Store icon, users can access a context menu where Collections resides. Upon opening the widget, familiar Play Store categories such as "Watch," "Read," "Listen," "Shop," and "Social" are displayed, each leading to a selection of apps within that category.

New "Collections" widget | Image credit — Android Authority

What sets Collections apart is its curated approach. Google partnering with select apps to be featured within these categories could address a common pain point for users: app discovery fatigue. Scrolling through endless lists of apps in the Play Store can be overwhelming, and it's often difficult to know which ones are worth downloading. By showcasing a curated selection of high-quality apps, Collections can streamline the process and make it easier for users to find apps that genuinely meet their needs and interests.

However, access to Collections might be limited at first. The feature seems to be geographically restricted, with the app's code indicating that it may initially launch only in the United States with plans to announce expansions to other countries later on, but there's no official timeline yet. This limited rollout could be a strategic move by Google to gather user feedback and iron out any kinks before making Collections available to a wider audience.

At this stage, Collections are still under wraps and not widely available. Screenshots reveal that it's a work in progress, with the official rollout date yet to be confirmed, but hopefully not too far in the future.
Johanna Romero
