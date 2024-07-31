Google Play Store may soon allow updates for sideloaded apps





Option in Google Play Store to install updates for apps downloaded from a different source | Images credit — Android Authority

When you see this button, there will also be a message explaining that the app wasn't originally from the Play Store, and you can choose whether to update it from the original source or the Play Store. It's not clear yet if selecting to update from the Play Store will mean that all future updates will automatically come from the Play Store.





While this is a highly promising feature, it should be noted that this isn't yet working unless you tinker with the code, nor has it been announced by Google as an upcoming feature. However, its presence in the app's code and how polished the feature appears, suggests that it may be coming soon. We'll have to wait and see how this new feature works when it's officially released.