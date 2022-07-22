Google backtracks on its decision to remove the App Permissions section, will bring it back to the Play Store soon

Google is bringing back the App Permissions section

Basically, in a tweet Google has stated that the section will be returning soon, and the decision to bring it back was based on user feedback. Google did not give an exact timeframe of when the feature will be back, but once it is, you will have it alongside Data Safety.







Privacy and transparency are core values in the Android community. We heard your feedback that you find the app permissions section in Google Play useful, and we've decided to reinstate it. The app permissions section will be back shortly. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 21, 2022

