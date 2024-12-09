Google Play shares 2024 highlights and future plans to improve experience and support developers







This wasn't always the case. I remember when Google Play first came out, it was pretty basic. You could browse apps, read reviews, and download them. That was about it. But now, Google Play has evolved into something much more dynamic. It's a place where you can connect with developers, find content that's relevant to you, and even get personalized recommendations.







Here are a few of the things Google Play has done this year to make the platform better, as highlighted by Sam Bright, the VP & GM for Google Play + Developer Ecosystem:



Easier for developers to launch new apps: New tools have been added to help developers catch problems early on and make sure their apps are high quality.

Finding apps is simpler: They've made it easier to find apps that are relevant to the user, no matter what device is being used.

More ways to pay: You can now use a wider variety of payment methods, including CashApp, Blik, Pix, and MoMo.

Improved security: Google Play Protect scans billions of apps daily to help keep your device safe.

And it looks like they have ever bigger plans for the future, as going forward they want to make Google Play even more interactive and personalized. One of these plans is to make it easier for people to pay for apps and content, which should be great news for both users and developers.



Google Play's improvements throughout the year show that the team is committed to making the platform the best it can be. As a user, I appreciate having access to a wide variety of high-quality apps. And as someone who's interested in technology, I'm excited to see how Google Play continues to evolve. I think we can expect even more great things from them in the future.