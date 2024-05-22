Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24+ and get a free storage upgrade of 512GB. Save up to $600 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24+ and get a free storage upgrade of 512GB. Save up to $600 more with trade-in!

Google Play Points unveils new perks and rewards that could earn you a free Pixel

By
1comment
Google Play Points unveils new perks and rewards for fans of games and entertainment
Google Play Points, the Android-centric rewards program boasting over 220 million members across 35 markets, is getting a makeover with new perks and rewards in gaming and entertainment. The updates were announced via a Google blog post and reported by tech news sites like 9to5Google and Android Central.

First up is Diamond Valley, a treasure hunt mini-game previously launched in Japan and South Korea, now set to arrive in the US on June 17th. In this game, players search for gems to win prizes like Pixel devices, exclusive merchandise, bonus points, and more. Users can pre-register for the game now to get a head start with bonus diamonds, and the first 50,000 Platinum and Diamond members to do so will receive an exclusive t-shirt. To pre-register, simply navigate to the Perks tab on the Play Points home page.



Google Play Points is also offering early access to new mobile games for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tier members. The first game in this program is Squad Busters by Supercell, available in the US and select locations. This perk gives high-tier members a chance to try out new games before they're released to the general public.

In addition to these gaming-focused updates, Google Play Points is partnering with various events in gaming and entertainment to offer VIP experiences to members. Details about these partnerships are yet to be announced, but it's clear that Google is looking to expand the benefits of Play Points beyond digital rewards.

Originally launched in 2019, Google Play Points rewards users for activities like downloading apps, subscribing to services, and purchasing content from the Play Store. The earned points can then be used for in-app purchases, movie rentals, audiobooks, and even Google merchandise like t-shirts and socks. With these new updates, Google is expanding the program to offer even more value and excitement for its members.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless