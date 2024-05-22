Google Play Points unveils new perks and rewards that could earn you a free Pixel
Google Play Points, the Android-centric rewards program boasting over 220 million members across 35 markets, is getting a makeover with new perks and rewards in gaming and entertainment. The updates were announced via a Google blog post and reported by tech news sites like 9to5Google and Android Central.
Google Play Points is also offering early access to new mobile games for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tier members. The first game in this program is Squad Busters by Supercell, available in the US and select locations. This perk gives high-tier members a chance to try out new games before they're released to the general public.
In addition to these gaming-focused updates, Google Play Points is partnering with various events in gaming and entertainment to offer VIP experiences to members. Details about these partnerships are yet to be announced, but it's clear that Google is looking to expand the benefits of Play Points beyond digital rewards.
First up is Diamond Valley, a treasure hunt mini-game previously launched in Japan and South Korea, now set to arrive in the US on June 17th. In this game, players search for gems to win prizes like Pixel devices, exclusive merchandise, bonus points, and more. Users can pre-register for the game now to get a head start with bonus diamonds, and the first 50,000 Platinum and Diamond members to do so will receive an exclusive t-shirt. To pre-register, simply navigate to the Perks tab on the Play Points home page.
Originally launched in 2019, Google Play Points rewards users for activities like downloading apps, subscribing to services, and purchasing content from the Play Store. The earned points can then be used for in-app purchases, movie rentals, audiobooks, and even Google merchandise like t-shirts and socks. With these new updates, Google is expanding the program to offer even more value and excitement for its members.
