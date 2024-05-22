Google Play Points unveils new perks and rewards that could earn you a free Pixel

Google Play Points is also offering early access to new mobile games for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tier members. The first game in this program is Squad Busters by Supercell, available in the US and select locations. This perk gives high-tier members a chance to try out new games before they're released to the general public.In addition to these gaming-focused updates, Google Play Points is partnering with various events in gaming and entertainment to offer VIP experiences to members. Details about these partnerships are yet to be announced, but it's clear that Google is looking to expand the benefits of Play Points beyond digital rewards.Originally launched in 2019, Google Play Points rewards users for activities like downloading apps, subscribing to services, and purchasing content from the Play Store. The earned points can then be used for in-app purchases, movie rentals, audiobooks, and even Google merchandise like t-shirts and socks. With these new updates, Google is expanding the program to offer even more value and excitement for its members.